mbg moves with Dino Malvone: Fast 4-Move Cardio Workout
You don't need to go on a multi-mile run to get a solid cardio push. I've created this 8-minute cardio workout you can do just about anywhere—all you need is space for a yoga mat.
What I also love about this routine is you can adjust the speed as needed (think: jogging vs. running). There’s a pace that will work for anyone, at any fitness level, if you find the courage to modify.
Lastly, it’s low-impact, meaning we really put a premium on a soft landing, which is great for your overall joint health.
Your January Challenge: Every Monday for the rest of this month, I'll be sharing a quick routine to help you get a quick, effective, and fun sweat break. For this month, I challenge you to make it a goal to simply tune in to your body and find more joy with your movement routine. Now, let's get this party started!
Summary
Instructions: Time: 8 minutes
Equipment: None
Instructions: Complete 2 minutes of skaters, followed by 1 minute of jump squats with a heel click (just squats if this is too much for you). Then, continue to 3 minutes of wide squat to curtsy squat to modified tree pose, and 2 minutes of cross-feet jumping jacks. Move from one exercise to the next without rest for a full 8-minute workout.
Skaters
- Start in a standing position. Bring your feet hips width distance apart and parallel. Stand to one side.
- Push into one foot, driving deeply into all four corners. Gently, leap to the other side of your mat, and land softly on the opposite foot.
- Reverse the movement, and repeat on the opposite side. Start slowly to find your footing. Once you feel confident about your balance, you can opt to move faster, for a speed skater exercise.
- Continue for 2 minutes.
Jump Squat with Heel Click
- Start in a narrow squat position (toes at 11 and 1 on an imaginary clock, knees over heels, tailbone back, core engaged, and shoulders soft).
- At the bottom of the squat, squeeze your glutes, press into your heels, then roll through your feet, and propel upward off your toes. At the top of your jump, click your heels together middair.
- Land softly on your feet, then use the momentum from landing to move into your next squat. That's one rep.
- Continue for 1 minute.
Squat to Curtsy Lunge to Tree Pose
- Start in a standing position. Bring your feet out wider than hip-distance apart, with toes pointed at 1 and 11. Slowly lower down into a squat, and return to start.
- Step one foot back, crossing that leg behind your opposite leg, and bend both knees slightly.
- Step back to your narrow squat. Send your hips back, tailbone up, waist in, and shoulders down.
- With that same foot that crossed, rebound up to a modified tree pose—balancing on one leg, with the other foot pressed above or below your standing knee (just not on your knee).
- Land softly on the ground, and bend your knees to find your narrow squat again. Repeat on the other side. That's one rep.
- Continue for three minutes.
Cross-Legged Jacks
- Stand with your feet hip-distance apart, with arms at your sides.
- Raise and hold your arms out to the sides at shoulder height. At the same time, jump your feet out so they're wider than hip-width apart.
- When you jump your feet back in, you’ll begin to cross one over the other, alternating with each rep.
- After a few reps, you have the option of adding in a cross-body press with your arms, so that they mimic the movement of your feet. Continue for 2 minutes.
