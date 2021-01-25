You don't need to go on a multi-mile run to get a solid cardio push. I've created this 8-minute cardio workout you can do just about anywhere—all you need is space for a yoga mat.

What I also love about this routine is you can adjust the speed as needed (think: jogging vs. running). There’s a pace that will work for anyone, at any fitness level, if you find the courage to modify.

Lastly, it’s low-impact, meaning we really put a premium on a soft landing, which is great for your overall joint health.

Your January Challenge: Every Monday for the rest of this month, I'll be sharing a quick routine to help you get a quick, effective, and fun sweat break. For this month, I challenge you to make it a goal to simply tune in to your body and find more joy with your movement routine. Now, let's get this party started!