Running may feel like a perfectly natural form of movement—after all, you've been running since you were a little kid. "For form, I always tell my new runners that they were born to run so they should trust their natural form and stay relaxed," says running coach Emily Fayette, CPT. "Once you get a few runs behind you, or if you feel discomfort while running, then you can start to slowly change your form to enhance your performance and comfort."

To hone in on that form, posture and foot placement are key, says Danny Mackey, the head coach of Brooks Beasts pro running team. "Form is nuanced to the individual," he says, "but I would advise to make sure when you start, you’re looking 10-20 meters ahead (not down or up) to maintain posture, and try to use your entire foot when you land. The sensation should feel as though you’re rolling through the foot."

Mackey also suggests taking a short video of yourself running, if you can. This will give you a visual representation, in addition to a physical one. "As you continue to run and get stronger and more flexible from it, continue to video tape yourself and see how you naturally improve."

And don't forget about your breathing form, as well. "You will want to find your own rhythm of inhaling and exhaling, using one key running muscle—your diaphragm," says Fayette. "I recommend starting at a pace that feels extremely comfortable, so you can focus on your breathing." She suggests a "conversational pace" which simply means you're going slow enough that you could hold a convo with a running buddy.

Fayette also advises against listening to podcasts or music during every run when you're first starting out. "By going noise-less, you’re able to become a bit more aware of your breathing rate and stride."