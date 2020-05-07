“Caffeine takes about 30 minutes to start working to boost energy levels,” Talbott explains, “so depending on the duration of your workout, you can “time” when you want the caffeine effect to exert itself.”

For short exercises, drink your coffee before you leave the house. By the time you get to the gym and start exercising, the caffeine should take effect.

For endurance exercises, save your coffee for the last hour. “As an ultra runner and Ironman triathlete,” Talbott says, “I save my iced coffee for the later portion of my long workouts.” The last stretch of an endurance run or bike ride is when you’ll probably need a boost.

Just keep in mind how coffee tends to affect you. If a morning cup of coffee generally makes you poop, it might not be conducive for cardio. Drinking iced coffee or cold brew instead of hot coffee may help though, as the warm liquid may increase intestinal motility and increase the urge to go.

Since your tolerance level may differ from other people’s, experiment with drinking your coffee anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes before exercise.