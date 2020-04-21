Oat milk latte, shot of espresso, cold brew, or the classic mug of drip coffee. However you take your coffee, it’s no secret people love an early morning caffeine kick. But why does the beloved brew sometimes make you poop?

Integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D. and functional medicine doctor Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA. weigh in on why coffee often leads you to the bathroom, and whether or not it's possible to manage that bodily reaction.