Marvin Singh, M.D.

Integrative Gastroenterologist

Dr. Marvin Singh is an Integrative Gastroenterologist in San Diego, California, and a Member of the Board and Diplomate of the American Board of Integrative Medicine. He is also trained and board certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology/Hepatology. A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, Singh completed his residency training in Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan Health System followed by fellowship training in Gastroenterology at Scripps Clinic Torrey Pines. Singh was trained by Andrew Weil, M.D., a pioneer in the field of integrative medicine, at the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine. He is currently a voluntary Assistant Clinical Professor at UCSD in the Department of Family Medicine and Public Health; prior to this, he has been a Clinical Assistant Professor at UCLA and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University. Singh is a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and many other societies. He is actively involved in the American Gastroenterological Association. He is one of the editors of the textbook of Integrative Gastroenterology, 2nd edition (a Weil Series text) and has written several book chapters and articles. He is dedicated to guiding his clients toward optimal wellness every step of the way, using the most cutting edge technologies to design highly personalized precision based protocols and help them stay on top of their health, rather than underneath disease. Towards this end, he founded Precisione Clinic, to bring the best in preventive medicine to his clients.

Articles

Q&A

What is your wellness philosophy?

Each human being has a unique blueprint that is affected by a variety of factors such as your DNA, microbiome, diet, immune system, hormones, and environmental exposures. Decoding that blueprint to find the answers we seek regarding health, wellness, longevity, autoimmunity, inflammation, weight loss, and many other issues is key to understanding what you are made up of so that you know how to eat, exercise, and take care of yourself in the best way possible on an ongoing basis.

What brought you into wellness?

When I started practicing, I realized that there was a missing component to patient care that we were not taught about well enough in medical school and post-graduate training. Yes, we were helping people, but we weren't helping them as well as we could could. In fact, we as physicians are often not healthy ourselves. I began seeking answers on how to optimize my own health and wellness and along the way I lost a lot of weight and reversed some of my own markers of chronic inflammation and I felt rejuvinated. This led me to learn more and more on my own and I ultimately went through formal training in integrative medicine and became a Diplomate of the American Board of Integrative Medicine which has helped me deliver all the tools I applied in my own life to my patients on a much higher level.

What does You. We. All. mean to you?

To me, this means that we are all connected to each other as human beings. What effects me, influences others, and impacts the globe. Together, we as individuals can work and integrate together to help make the world a better, healthier, happier, and balanced place.

What gets you up in the morning?

Knowing that I have the opportunity to influence someone's life and health for the better and share my personal experiences with them is what ignites my passion as a wellness physician every morning. These interactions are also therapeutic for me!

What’s your best piece of wellness advice?


My best piece of wellness advice is to never give up or get discouraged. Find a provider who’s beliefs and goals are aligned with yours and who has the training and expertise you need to help you optimize your health and well-being but will also guide you through the process every step of the way. This is what I love and enjoy doing everyday! And don’t be afraid to ask questions and learn about topics you aren’t familiar with. It’s when we push ourselves to ask these difficult questions or think about things that others might not think about as readily that we can sometimes truly gain unique insight. Get to know your body, your gut microbiome, your genes, your sensitivities and much more....within these mysteries lies the path to a truly individualized and highly personalized wellness program.

Integrative Health

7 Ways A Gastroenterologist Supports His Microbiome & Overall Health

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

5 Things This Gut Doctor Wishes Everyone Would Do This Winter

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Functional Food

5 Gut-Supporting Foods You Should Definitely Be Eating On A Keto Diet

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Functional Food

What This GI Doc Eats In A Day To Boost Gut Health & Balance Blood Sugar

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

Meet The Blood-Sugar-Balancing Tea You've Never Heard Of

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

Blood-Sugar-Balancing Herbs & Teas That We Should All Have On Hand

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

A Constipation Plan To Get Things Moving — STAT

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

Here's Why You're SO Tired Over The Holidays

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

Vitamin C: The Immune-Boosting, Skin-Supporting Nutrient You Should Be Getting Plenty Of

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

Probiotics, Prebiotics & Synbiotics: Why You Need Them For A Healthy Gut

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

The Renal Diet: Here's How To Eat For Your Kidneys

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

Have You Heard Of Gastroparesis? It Could Explain Your Bloating, Nausea & Pain

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

Probiotics: The Complete Guide You've Been Waiting For

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

Anti-Aging Supplements: A Doctor's Guide

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

The Lymphatic System: What It Does — And How To Keep Yours Healthy

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

The Bacterium That Could Help You Lose Weight & Fight Inflammation

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

Resveratrol Basics: What You Need To Know About This Powerful Antioxidant

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

L-Glutamine: A Complete Guide To This Gut-Healing Amino Acid

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

This Is The Only Diet That's Healthy For Everyone, According To An Integrative Gastroenterologist

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Health

The Surprising Link Between Blood Sugar Balance & Anxiety

Marvin Singh, M.D.
