Integrative Gastroenterologist

Q&A

What is your wellness philosophy?

Each human being has a unique blueprint that is affected by a variety of factors such as your DNA, microbiome, diet, immune system, hormones, and environmental exposures. Decoding that blueprint to find the answers we seek regarding health, wellness, longevity, autoimmunity, inflammation, weight loss, and many other issues is key to understanding what you are made up of so that you know how to eat, exercise, and take care of yourself in the best way possible on an ongoing basis.

What brought you into wellness?

When I started practicing, I realized that there was a missing component to patient care that we were not taught about well enough in medical school and post-graduate training. Yes, we were helping people, but we weren't helping them as well as we could could. In fact, we as physicians are often not healthy ourselves. I began seeking answers on how to optimize my own health and wellness and along the way I lost a lot of weight and reversed some of my own markers of chronic inflammation and I felt rejuvinated. This led me to learn more and more on my own and I ultimately went through formal training in integrative medicine and became a Diplomate of the American Board of Integrative Medicine which has helped me deliver all the tools I applied in my own life to my patients on a much higher level.

What does You. We. All. mean to you?

To me, this means that we are all connected to each other as human beings. What effects me, influences others, and impacts the globe. Together, we as individuals can work and integrate together to help make the world a better, healthier, happier, and balanced place.

What gets you up in the morning?

Knowing that I have the opportunity to influence someone's life and health for the better and share my personal experiences with them is what ignites my passion as a wellness physician every morning. These interactions are also therapeutic for me!

What’s your best piece of wellness advice?



My best piece of wellness advice is to never give up or get discouraged. Find a provider who’s beliefs and goals are aligned with yours and who has the training and expertise you need to help you optimize your health and well-being but will also guide you through the process every step of the way. This is what I love and enjoy doing everyday! And don’t be afraid to ask questions and learn about topics you aren’t familiar with. It’s when we push ourselves to ask these difficult questions or think about things that others might not think about as readily that we can sometimes truly gain unique insight. Get to know your body, your gut microbiome, your genes, your sensitivities and much more....within these mysteries lies the path to a truly individualized and highly personalized wellness program.

