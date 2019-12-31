Caloric restriction increases NAD levels by increasing an enzyme called NAMPT (nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase). This is a key enzyme in the "salvage" pathway that converts nicotinamide to nicotinamide mononucleotide to NAD+.

There are a variety of caloric restriction and fasting diets. These diets reduce the total daily calorie intake and/or shift eating to certain times of the day or week.

"Intermittent fasting is probably the easiest form of calorie restriction for most people," says Rountree, "especially prolonged overnight fasting of 14 to 16 hours."

Alternate-day fasting is another option, in which you eat as much as you want every other day, with no or minimal calories consumed on other days.

Some people on these diets may experience symptoms such as feeling cold or tired or having headaches on energy-restricted days. People with medical conditions such as diabetes or who are taking medications such as for blood pressure or heart disease should check with their doctor before starting one of these diets.