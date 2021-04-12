A Guide To Nicotinamide Riboside (NR), The Healthy Aging Supplement

Age-related cognitive decline is one of those circumstances that can make getting older downright scary—and promising research on finding a way to slow its progression has been lacking. That's why this 2018 study3 is so exciting: Researchers developed a strain of mice with features that mimicked human loss of cognitive function, and then they added an NR supplement to the drinking water of half the mice for three months. Over this period, researchers found that the NR-treated mice had less DNA damage, higher neuroplasticity, increased production of new neurons, and lower levels of neuronal damage. In the hippocampus area of the brain (where damage and loss of volume is found in people with cognitive decline), NR seemed to clear existing DNA damage or prevent it from spreading further. The NR-treated mice also performed better on memory tests.