Pterostilbene: Why This Potent Antioxidant Might Be Better Than Resveratrol

Sure, you've heard of resveratrol and turmeric for their potent antioxidant perks, but there's a lesser-known inflammation fighter on the block that also deserves your attention. It's called pterostilbene (terro-STILL-bene), the predominant polyphenol antioxidant found in blueberries.

Pterostilbene is closely related to resveratrol, an antioxidant found in grapes, and seems to have similar benefits—although, there are far fewer studies on pterostilbene. Both are compounds known as stilbenes, but research shows that pterostilbene has superior bioavailability (about 80 percent bioavailability compared to resveratrol's 20 percent). This means that your body may be able to use it more efficiently and effectively. Some experts also believe that pterostilbene and resveratrol are better when consumed together, acting synergistically to promote health and prevent a variety of diseases, which is why you'll often find them packaged together in supplements.