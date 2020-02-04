9 Reasons To Consider A Healthy Detox Diet & Exactly What To Eat

Sweating takes some of the detoxification burden off your liver. According to Wendie Trubow, M.D., functional medicine gynecologist, detoxification is dependent on two critical factors: avoiding additional exposure to toxins and removing toxins that are present in the body. Ridding the body of the toxins is done through two major pathways. The first is by improving liver function, and the second is through sweating. "The skin is our major detoxification organ, and sweating is the best way to get the toxins out of our body," she says.