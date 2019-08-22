9 Reasons To Consider A Healthy Detox Diet & Exactly What To Eat

The term "detox diet" is broad, divisive, and often conjures thoughts of cleanses featuring cayenne-laced lemon water that promise to curb cravings, boost energy, and help you lose weight. Many people are quick to say they’re all a hoax, too, since the body is more than capable of taking care of itself, thanks to our built-in detoxification system starring the liver.

But while, yes, our liver is always detoxifying, sometimes it could use a little help. "In a healthy body, the process of detoxification runs smoothly," Mark Hyman, M.D., functional medicine doctor and New York Times best-selling author, told mbg. "When you become toxic, the mechanism for detoxification in the liver gets sluggish, and certain toxins can remain active longer than we want or than our systems can handle. This makes us sick and impedes normal metabolism. It also causes fluid retention, bloat, and puffiness."

The truth is, our bodies may not be fully equipped to deal with the burden they’re now facing. Today, more than ever, we’re bombarded with countless toxins—from pollution to chemicals in skin care products to preservatives, pesticides, and excessive sugar in the foods we eat. These things have the potential to throw blood sugar out of whack, deplete nutrient stores, cause a buildup of dangerous substances in the body such as heavy metals, and lead to chronic inflammation—all of which can make us tired and sick. And we’ll continue to feel this way unless we make a shift.

"The key becomes figuring out how to enhance your body’s capacity to detoxify and get rid of waste while minimizing your exposure to toxins," Hyman said.

While we can’t necessarily control the world around us or our exposure to all pollutants and chemicals, we can make strategic dietary changes that may help counter their effects by supporting the liver, reducing inflammation, healing the gut, balancing blood sugar, and lightening our overall toxic load. This, in broad terms, is what a healthy detox diet should do.