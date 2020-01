16 Signs It's Time For A Detox

Painful cold sores are something that 90 percent of us have had to deal with at least once in our lives, and about 40 percent of people have recurring flare-ups. This is due to the herpes simplex virus HSV-1—not to be confused with the HSV-2 strain that is most associated with the STD genital herpes! Most of the time the virus is dormant in your body, just waiting for an opportunity to strike. When your immune system is weak due to factors like toxins and inflammation, the virus is more likely to activate. So, if you are consistently battling these pesky sores, it's time to boost up your immune system with a detox.

If you answered yes to more than one of these, it's time to do something about it! Instead of doing another fast crash detox, do something sustainable and make your whole life a cleanse.

Check Dr. Cole's best tips for incorporating effective detoxing superfoods.