 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
A New Way To Detox: Eat To Support 6 Organs Of Elimination
|
Medically Reviewed A New Way To Detox: Eat To Support 6 Organs Of Elimination

A New Way To Detox: Eat To Support 6 Organs Of Elimination

Millie Lytle, ND, MPH, CNS
Naturopathic Doctor By Millie Lytle, ND, MPH, CNS
Naturopathic Doctor
Millennia Ruth Lytle, ND, MPH, CNS is a Naturopathic Doctor, Certified Nutritionist, author and educator.
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.
Overhead of a Variety of Herbs

Image by Melanie DeFazio / Stocksy

Last updated on January 19, 2022

Did you know there are six organs that support your body's natural detoxification process? These include the liver, kidneys, lungs, lymph, colon, and skin.

Each organ works to eliminate excess waste that's produced by natural metabolic processes, otherwise known as toxins.

Here's a guide on how to support each of your detox organs with specific nutrients from food.

Liver

This powerful organ cleans the blood and transforms harmful chemicals for eventual excretion.

It reigns over all toxins of the body by cleaning and filtering every ounce of blood and metabolizing all chemical substances, even the good kinds.

Bitter foods and foods that promote the body's production of internal antioxidants, especially glutathione, are best for liver detoxification.

Foods and beverages that support liver detoxification include:*

  • Cabbage
  • Broccoli
  • Garlic
  • Beets
  • Salad greens
  • Lemon juice
  • Green apples

Bitter herbs that support liver detoxification include:

  • Dandelion
  • Yellow dock
organic veggies+

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(67)
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Kidneys

The role of your two kidneys is to flush waste and toxins from your blood by turning it into urine after it's cleaned by the liver.

The kidneys flush water-soluble waste in response to water and electrolyte concentrations.

To support detoxification, drink at least 2 quarts of water daily. You can also consume greens, herbs, and teas, which are weak diuretics that promote kidney detox without throwing your electrolytes out of balance.

Some foods flush the kidneys and promote healthy blood pressure, and others act as renal tonics to flush extra toxins and prevent bacteria buildup.

Foods and beverages that support kidney flush:

  • Water
  • Parsley
  • Cilantro
  • Green tea
  • Nettle
  • Alfalfa

Renal tonic foods:

  • Cranberry
  • Juniper berry
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Lungs

Your lungs are responsible for filtering out carbon dioxide, fumes, molds, allergens, and airborne toxins.

You can naturally detox your lungs by simply breathing and exhaling deeply. Sleeping soundly without sleep apnea or excessive snoring also promotes lung detox.

Use a Himalayan salt pipe or go to the beach to breathe in salt air in order to clean the lungs further.

Foods with spicy/pungent flavors and slippery/soothing textures are best for lung detoxification.

Foods that support the lungs include:

  • Black seed
  • Mustard
  • Turnip
  • Radish
  • Wasabi
  • Cayenne

Lymph

The lymphatic system parallels your red blood circulation and removes byproducts of infection, as well as bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens from circulation.

Lymph nodes, found in chains throughout the brain and body, can become tender and swollen when an infection is being cleared.

The lymph system requires movement in order to function well.

organic veggies+

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(67)

You can stimulate lymph flow with cardiovascular exercise, sweating, and breast massage.

Encourage lymph movement by tapping on your thymus gland (directly behind your sternum) 10 times.

You can also promote lymph detox by gently using a natural bristle brush or sea sponge and brushing your skin in a circular motion from your feet up to your heart, from your neck and fingertips up to your heart.

Foods that support lymph detoxification are:

  • Ginger
  • Turmeric
  • Lemon, lime, and grapefruit
  • Seaweeds
  • Garlic

Adaptogenic herbs that move lymph:

  • Goldenseal
  • Astragalus
  • Echinacea
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Colon

The large intestine, or the colon's, job is to eliminate solid waste so that it's not recirculated into the bloodstream.

It also houses protective bacteria that make up the body's ecosystem, called the microbiome.

In order for the colon to detox, it needs to get rid of old stool; unfortunately, many Americans struggle with constipation.

You can help detox the colon by increasing your intake of soluble and insoluble fibers, water, edible bentonite clay, probiotics, and gentle herbal or salt laxatives. Consult your health provider to determine the best strategy for you.

Foods that support colon detoxification include:

  • Lentils
  • Chia seeds
  • Lactofermented foods (sauerkraut, kimchi, apple cider vinegar)
  • Root vegetables like sweet potatoes, beets, turnips
  • Onion and garlic
  • Apples

Fiber and herb sources that move the colon:

  • Psyllium
  • Aloe
  • Dandelion
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Skin

The skin's role in detoxification includes sweating out toxins.

Like your lungs, the skin can absorb waste and then release it through salty sweat with electrolytes, as well as excess heat.

We don't know all the waste products that are absorbed or released from the skin. But we do know that the skin is our largest living organ, always exchanging oxygen and waste.

All forms of detox benefit the skin, particularly exercise, dry skin brushing, Epsom salt baths, and saunas. Remember to drink water because hydration is key to promoting a healthy sweat.

Foods that support skin detoxification include:

  • Blueberries
  • Purple cabbage
  • Beets
  • Walnuts
  • Sunflower seeds and sun butter

Herbs that support skin detoxification include:

  • Oat straw
  • Nettle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Millie Lytle, ND, MPH, CNS
Millie Lytle, ND, MPH, CNS Naturopathic Doctor
Dr. Millennia Ruth Lytle, ND, MPH, CNS is a Naturopathic Doctor, Certified Nutritionist, Author and Educator based in Brooklyn and Manhattan. She also runs a Gene SNP clinic in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
Spirituality

How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-to-eat-to-support-your-6-organs-of-elimination
organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
organic veggies+

Your article and new folder have been saved!