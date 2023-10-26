6 Reasons To Love Bitter Greens & How To Eat More Of Them

Try taking bunches of greens and rubbing them with your hands until they look a little wilted and darker green. This quick process helps to release the bitterness. Massaging greens with salad dressing will take even more of the bitterness away. Kale can be massaged with salad dressing for 10 plus minutes. In fact, massaged kale salads keep well overnight in the refrigerator and there will likely be no hint of bitterness but all the same nutrients!