6 Reasons To Love Bitter Greens & How To Eat More Of Them
Sure, kale gets all the glory, but did you know it isn’t the only green in town? There are plenty of other greens out there that pack a powerful punch. In fact, kale is just one variety of a whole category you should be eating more of: bitter greens. Often overlooked because of their tart flavor profile, bitter greens are chock-full of good-for-your-gut fiber, potent antioxidants, and calming magnesium.
Curious about the hype but intimidated by the flavor? Here's everything you need to know about why bitter greens are so good for you and how to make them actually taste good.
What are bitter greens?
As a very basic definition, bitter greens are green, leafy vegetables that taste, well, bitter, because they contain chemical compounds known as glucosinolates1.
Many of these veggies are members of the Brassica family, also known as cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, and kale, among others.
Bitter greens are so good for you because they are packed with vitamins and nutrients, including potassium, calcium, vitamins A and C, antioxidants, fiber, and even protein.
Some common bitter greens include:
- Arugula
- Broccoli rabe
- Collard
- Dandelion
- Endive
- Kale
- Mustard
- Radicchio
- Spinach
- Watercress
6 benefits of eating bitter greens
You've probably heard a million times to eat your greens, but why are they so important? In general, eating a plant-based diet with a variety of fruits and vegetables has been shown to provide a healthy balance of vitamins, minerals, and fiber2. More specifically, bitter greens can provide key nutrients that boost digestion, heart health, and more. Here are the top science-backed health benefits of eating your bitter greens:
They are nutrient-dense
Bitter greens are packed with nutrients, including vitamins A, C, and K, as well as potassium, calcium, and magnesium. They are also low in sodium and high in fiber. For example, just one serving of kale3 provides over 100 percent of the recommended daily intake (RDI) of vitamin A and more than 40 percent of the vitamin C RDI. Vitamin A supports eye, heart, and kidney function4 among other things.
They are antioxidant-rich
Given their high nutrient content, it's no surprise that bitter greens are also rich in antioxidants. Dark green leafy vegetables like kale and spinach, and cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cabbage, are powerful sources of antioxidants, vitamins, polyphenols, and flavonoids. Antioxidants protect our cells from damage, preventing chronic disease, cognitive decline, and signs of aging like wrinkles.
They have cancer-fighting properties
While more research is needed, cruciferous vegetables, including bitter greens, have shown promise in helping to prevent certain types of cancers. In a study of over 180,000 women, it was found that the higher intake of fruits and vegetables, specifically cruciferous vegetables, may reduce the risk of breast cancer.
Additionally, lab studies on malignant, chemoresistant human melanoma cells have shown that dandelion root extract (DRE) may have potential as a chemotherapeutic agent5. DRE is already used as a "detoxifying agent" for tumors of the lung, breast, and uterus, as well as digestive disorders.
They support gut health and digestion
Research shows that eating a plant-based diet helps support a healthy gut microbiome6—meaning that it provides a diverse range of "good" bacteria. Cruciferous vegetables, including bitter leafy greens, are excellent choices for providing prebiotic material to sustain gut health7. Prebiotics are "food" for the good bacteria in your gut, which means they help your friendly "gut bugs" proliferate and survive. A healthy gut biome not only aids in digestion, but it also helps to maintain your overall health.
They are packed with fiber
Not only do bitter greens aid in digestion, but they are also high in fiber. Dietary fiber in the form of vegetables and fruits provides considerable health benefits2, including better digestion and absorption of nutrients. Spinach, collard greens, turnip, and mustard greens are all fiber-boosting bitter greens to try.
They are calming
That's right, bitter leafy greens, along with several other healthy foods, can help ease symptoms of anxiety. A study that included patients diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) showed that antioxidants (particularly vitamins A, C, and E) can help to relieve symptoms of anxiety8. Researchers did note that the group that performed the best included antioxidant supplements in addition to medication.
Bitter greens are also high in magnesium, which has been linked to a reduction of stress and anxiety symptoms9. Eating just half a cup of boiled spinach provides 20% of your daily value (DV) of magnesium. Just one more reason to eat your greens!
How to eat bitter greens (so they taste less bitter)
Bitter greens are an easy base for hearty salads. But, if you're overwhelmed by the bitterness of these potent greens, fear not. There are many ways to cut the bitter in bitter greens. Here are just a few to try:
Massage them
Try taking bunches of greens and rubbing them with your hands until they look a little wilted and darker green. This quick process helps to release the bitterness. Massaging greens with salad dressing will take even more of the bitterness away. Kale can be massaged with salad dressing for 10 plus minutes. In fact, massaged kale salads keep well overnight in the refrigerator and there will likely be no hint of bitterness but all the same nutrients!
Pair with acidic foods
Acidic foods are especially potent at balancing out the bitterness of bitter greens. Use a splash of vinegar, lemon, or lime after cooking to brighten up the flavor of the dish. Bitter greens are also a source of plant-based iron, and pairing it with an acid also helps your body better absorb this iron!
Cook
There are a variety of cooking methods to make eating greens more palatable. From blanching to braising to blending in a smoothie, you may be surprised at how creative you can get with cooking bitter greens. Tougher leaves like collard greens and kale and kale can withstand a lot of cooking and are great candidates for blanching and braising.
Add salt
Salt is known to increase the intensity of desirable flavors10 and suppress unpleasant tastes such as bitterness. Salting bitter greens after cooking or eating them with salty foods can help increase the palatability of these greens.
4 bitter greens recipes to try:
- Stir-Fried Kale: This quick and easy kale dish makes a great side dish or addition to salads and other dishes.
- Kale Breakfast Salad: You read that right. Start your day off with your greens with this unique breakfast twist.
- Kale Bowls: Who knew you could do so much with kale? And if you get tired of kale, just switch it out for a different green. For example, spinach makes an easy and delicious stand-in.
- Immune-Supporting Green Smoothie: This smoothie squeezes in two cups of kale per serving! But don't worry, the citrus from the kiwi and orange and the spiciness from the ginger and turmeric help cut any of the bitterness. And bonus points because all these ingredients help keep your immune system running smoothly.
The takeaway
In general, most people can't go wrong with adding these distinctive veggies to their diet for an instant health upgrade.
That said, some folks find that they are allergic to certain greens, particularly kale, mustard, and dandelion. If you find yourself in this group, obviously you'll want to avoid the offending veggies.
If you have questions about your diet or health condition—particularly if you have any digestive disorders—speak with your doctor first before introducing any new foods to your diet.
10 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11887749
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3649719/
- https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19476337.2013.850743
- https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminA-Consumer/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3018636/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6478664/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5915727/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3512361/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK507250/
- https://www.nature.com/articles/42388