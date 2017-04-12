 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
Could You Be Throwing Out The Best Part Of Your Kale?

Could You Be Throwing Out The Best Part Of Your Kale?

Terri Brownlee, MPH, RDN
Dietitian Nutritionist and Public Health Expert By Terri Brownlee, MPH, RDN
Dietitian Nutritionist and Public Health Expert
Terri Brownlee, MPH, RDN is the director of nutrition and wellness at $1B food service pioneer Bon Appétit Management Company. She received a master's degree in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she simultaneously completed her R.D. requirements.
April 12, 2017

From kale salads and collard wraps to green smoothies, hearty greens are in the spotlight—and for good reason. Dark, leafy greens are nutrient powerhouses, packing in an array of vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, and belly-filling fiber, all for very few calories. But, when eaten raw, or without a little love (trust us, your kale will benefit from a massaging), these greens can be bitter and downright hard to chew. And those thick stems don't help their cause, which is why many recipes recommend de-stemming before eating. But it's not because the stems are inedible. In fact, they offer the same nutrients as their beloved leaves. Just like massaging those kale leaves makes them more palatable (and tasty!) by releasing some of the bitterness and breaking down the tough-to-eat fiber, a few kitchen hacks will have you devouring those stems instead of trashing them.

Could You Be Throwing Out The Best Part Of Your Kale?

Photo: Nicole Young

1. Blanch 'em.

A brief dip in simmering water will soften the stems and cut the bitterness. From there you can chop and add them to your salad, blend them into a pesto, or sauté them with garlic and olive oil.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Quick pickle

Move over, cucumbers, there is a new pickle in town. Stems of any green can be added to a pickling brine of vinegar, sugar, and salt (with optional peppercorns, dill, or other herbs and spices of your choice). Place in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a few days, which will tenderize the stems and infuse them with a burst of flavor.

3. Blend in a smoothie.

probiotic+

probiotic+
Nix bloating & transform your gut health.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(107)
probiotic+

When adding greens to a smoothie there is no need to remove the stems. The blending process will break down some of the fiber and the mixture of ingredients, including fruit (particularly citrus), will cut through the bitterness.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Braise on the stove.

Braising is a slower way of cooking the greens than sautéing, allowing the flavors to develop and the stems to tenderize. You can use water, white wine, broth, or another preferred cooking liquid, along with a little oil and garlic. Add the stems to the pot a few minutes before the leaves to give them a head start. Here's a little inspiration to get you started.

5. Toast 'em crispy.

Kale chip fans raise your hand. (*Arms waving*) When making kale "chips," leave the stems on and they will roast in the oven along with the greens. Or, you can toast your stems on their own if you set them aside when making a kale salad or another recipe.

Toss with a little oil, salt, and spices or herbs of your choice. We like to keep it simple with a pinch of garlic powder or a cumin-coriander blend.

With your newfound stem game in the kitchen you'll no longer have to leave it to the leaves to get the most nutrition out of your greens.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Terri Brownlee, MPH, RDN
Terri Brownlee, MPH, RDN Dietitian Nutritionist and Public Health Expert
Terri Brownlee, MPH, RDN is the director of nutrition and wellness at $1B food service pioneer Bon Appétit Management Company. She received a master's degree in public health from the...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-part-of-your-kale

Your article and new folder have been saved!