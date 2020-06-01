Antioxidants offer up one of their electrons to free radicals, thereby neutralizing “oxidant” radicals and keeping them from stealing an electron from our cells. At its best, this strong network of warriors can stop up to 99 percent of free radicals from damaging our cells. Antioxidants, such as carotenoids and flavonoids help protect against various cancers.

Kale contains high levels of antioxidants—however, antioxidants are are heat-sensitive, so be sure to also incorporate the leaves in smoothies or salads to best preserve the antioxidant function.