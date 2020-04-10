“Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant, most known for supporting your immune system,” board-certified physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. tells mindbodygreen. The nutrient, also known as ascorbic acid, has been shown to enhance immune functioning.

The antioxidants in vitamin C help do this by reducing inflammation, fighting free radicals, and improving white blood cells. For an added benefit, vitamin C supports healthy aging by managing the effects of oxidative stress.

“It’s important for cellular repair and collagen production,” Gandhi says. “Because it helps in collagen production, it shortens wound healing and is a great barrier for skin health.”

The recommended daily dose of vitamin C, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USDA), is 90 mg in adult men and 75 mg in adult women, and should not exceed more than 2,000 mg. While vitamin C can be taken in supplement form, it’s also widely available in many fruits and vegetables. These are the top seven sources, according to the USDA’s food data charts: