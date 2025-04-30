Advertisement
Thinking of Trying “Fresh Pet Food”? This Brand Takes Healthy to the Next Level
Let’s say you’re craving a healthy and hearty meal… Would you rather hit a greasy drive-thru, or sit down to a freshly-cooked meal full of real, high-quality ingredients? Nothing tastes better than fresh food prepared with intention and love, and if our four-legged friends could talk, we think they’d agree!
The problem is that perusing the pet food aisle can be downright overwhelming. Fresh food, raw food, freeze-dried, kibble—how to know which dog food is right for your pup? While standard kibble has long been the norm, we’re here to clear the air about why fresh food is ideal for our beloved pets. Let’s dig in.
What is fresh food?
Fresh pet food is all about maintaining the integrity of nutrient-dense ingredients. A human analogy: It’s a bit like choosing a colorful Buddha bowl full of protein and veggies, versus a bag of something processed. Freshpet’s signature recipes are gently steamed at low temperatures (to lock in vital nutrients from real meats and veggies) and then stored fresh in the fridge—just like people-food! Because of this process, their fresh pet food is packed with essential micronutrients to help your pet thrive—without the preservatives, fillers, or over-processed “meat powders.”
Just like we should be able to read (and pronounce) the ingredients on our food labels, the pet food we choose should be just as transparent.
Freshpet®’s Fresh From The Kitchen™ Home Cooked Chicken Recipe is full of locally-sourced chicken and sustainably-sourced cranberries, carrots, and spinach to support healthy digestion. Freshpet®'s Homestyle Creations Beef, Chicken & Turkey Recipe combines high-quality beef, chicken, turkey and eggs, with brown rice, pumpkin and green beans for a veggie boost. The clear-cut ingredients of fresh food speak for themselves—but choosing Freshpet takes “healthy” to the next level.
Packed with protein for full body support
Protein is always the number one ingredient in Freshpet’s recipes. Using protein powerhouses like chicken, beef, egg, and turkey, these meals help your pets build muscle, keep a healthy weight, and stay active. Freshpet takes the quality of this protein seriously too. For example, the chicken and turkey are locally-sourced, US-farmed raised, and antibiotic free.
Fresh food that's healthy for the planet, too.
In addition to the nutritious benefits, Freshpet paved the way for a future of sustainable pet food with their responsible sourcing and production. All the recipes are carefully crafted in landfill-free, sustainable kitchens and the brand goes through painstaking efforts to conserve natural resources.
For example, the brand partners with local farmers who use sustainable practices to help reduce their footprint. At their Kitchens (where they make all your pet’s delicious meals), they use special treatments to help reduce “waste” water, helping save 50 million gallons of water per year. Their innovative fridges use energy efficient technology, so they use up to 91% less than conventional coolers. Oh, and the packaging? They use 20 times less of it compared to competitors. And finally: Freshpet even uses wind energy to power their production (#goals).
As passionate pet parents, we want our pets to eat just as well as we do. But when our pet’s lifestyle also aligns with our efforts to live more sustainably? That makes being a pet parent feel as fulfilling as it is fun.
Wholesome food that supports health & longevity
When you fuel your body with good food, you feel the difference. Same for your pet. Meals packed with protein and nutrient-dense veggies from Freshpet help keep their coats shiny, their playtime active, and their tails wagging.