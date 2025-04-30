Thinking of Trying “Fresh Pet Food”? This Brand Takes Healthy to the Next Level

For example, the brand partners with local farmers who use sustainable practices to help reduce their footprint. At their Kitchens (where they make all your pet’s delicious meals), they use special treatments to help reduce “waste” water, helping save 50 million gallons of water per year. Their innovative fridges use energy efficient technology, so they use up to 91% less than conventional coolers. Oh, and the packaging? They use 20 times less of it compared to competitors. And finally: Freshpet even uses wind energy to power their production (#goals).