There's a lot to like about sorghum, from its solid sustainability to its fiber rock star status. The only downside might be that it's a bit harder to come by than some other common grains. If you've never tried this healthy ancient grain, get your sorghum on by whipping up a grain salad, an herby pilaf, or a grain-rich stew. While you're at it, here are some more ancient grains to add to your plate.