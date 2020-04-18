Whether you have celiac disease, a gluten intolerance, or you’re simply trying to cut back on gluten, flour (and any products made with flour) is probably the first thing you'll nix from your diet.

Fortunately, there are a number of flour options on the market for baking and cooking, that don't contain an ounce of gluten. Some even include a number of additional nutrients that you won't find in flour made from wheat.

To help you choose the best one for your pantry, we rounded up 12 of our favorite, expert-approved gluten-free flour alternatives.