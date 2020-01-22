 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
7 Health Benefits Of Eating Quinoa, The Nutrient-Dense, Gluten-Free Seed
|
Expert Reviewed 7 Health Benefits Of Eating Quinoa, The Nutrient-Dense, Gluten-Free Seed

7 Health Benefits Of Eating Quinoa, The Nutrient-Dense, Gluten-Free Seed

Sarah Ellis
Contributing writer By Sarah Ellis
Contributing writer
Sarah Ellis is a lifestyle and wellness writer, as well as the co-host and producer of society and culture podcast, Subtext. She covers the intersection of wellness, feminism, and pop culture and has previously written for Elite Daily, Greatist, and Rewire.News.
Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN
Expert review by Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian
Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN is a Registered Dietitian, Functional Medicine Nutritionist and Registered Yoga Teacher. She holds her Masters of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics from Bastyr University, where she was trained to artfully blend eastern and western healing modalities.
7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa, The Nutrient-Dense, Gluten-Free Seed

Image by Melanie DeFazio / Stocksy

Last updated on January 22, 2020

Quinoa dates back 3,000 to 4,000 years, when the Incas in South America first realized that the seed was fit for human consumption. Quinoa (pronounced KEEN-wah) was believed to increase the stamina of Incan warriors and was referred to as chisaya mama, or the "mother of all grains."

However, quinoa is not technically categorized as a cereal grain (which include oats, wheat, barley, rye, corn, rice, sorghum, and millet). Quinoa, along with amaranth and buckwheat, is a "pseudo-cereal grain" because it is not harvested from a cereal grass but instead from a tall leafy plant that is a relative of spinach, beets, and chard. Simply put, quinoa is a starchy seed with super health benefits!

Health benefits of quinoa:

1. It's gluten-free.

Now that we have established that quinoa is not a cereal grain, it follows that it is also free of gluten. If you fall on the spectrum of gluten sensitivity, gluten intolerance, or celiac disease, quinoa is a great addition to a gluten-free diet.   

As with any packaged products, it is always important to read the label and choose a quality brand. Although quinoa is technically gluten-free, Beyond Celiac does caution that it is at risk for contamination because it is often grown, processed, and cooked with gluten-containing grains like wheat and barley. Take the time to ensure quinoa products are truly gluten-free and inform restaurants if you have an allergy.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. It's a whole-grain food.

Despite its status as decidedly not a cereal grain, quinoa is still considered a whole grain. Whole grains, unlike refined grains, remain intact and are not processed or stripped of their nutrient-rich bran and germ.  

According to the USDA, at least half the grains you eat each day should be whole grains. That's because they provide important nutrients like fiber, B vitamins, and minerals. 

Because many who adopt a gluten-free diet miss out on whole grains, quinoa is an important way to meet your nutritional needs.

3. It's one of the most protein-rich plant foods.

Quinoa is a plant-protein powerhouse with a whopping 8 grams of protein per cup. Not only that, but quinoa is considered a complete protein—containing all nine essential amino acids. Adding quinoa to a diet rich in a variety of plant-based protein sources will ensure an optimal balance of amino acids in order to meet your body's needs.

4. It's high in fiber.

While all grains are a good source of fiber, you get the most bang for your buck when it comes to quinoa. One cup of quinoa contains 5 grams of fiber, while a slice of whole wheat bread has just 2 grams of fiber. 

Best known for its role in promoting regular digestion, fiber is good for more than just relieving constipation. Fiber has cardio-protective effects by helping to reduce high blood pressure and lower cholesterol.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. It's a good plant-based source of iron.

Iron is a mineral that is required for the proper function of hemoglobin, which transports oxygen in the blood to cells throughout the body. Plus, iron is necessary for functions like neurotransmitter synthesis, regulation of body temperature, enzyme activity, and energy metabolism. 

The daily recommended amount of iron is between 8 and 18 milligrams per day, depending on age and sex. Quinoa is one of the notable plant-based sources, providing around 3 milligrams of iron per cup. 

6.  It provides a quarter of your daily magnesium needs.

Magnesium is an electrolyte that helps to relax blood vessels. Magnesium also may reduce type 2 diabetes by promoting healthy blood sugar control. Other health benefits of magnesium include transmission of nerve impulses, body temperature regulation, detoxification, energy production, and the formation of healthy bones and teeth. Magnesium deficiency is linked to headaches, muscle cramps, and insomnia.  

One cup of quinoa provides 118 milligrams of magnesium or about 25% of the daily recommended intake.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

7. It meets half of your daily requirement for manganese.

Manganese is an antioxidant, which helps to maintain healthy mitochondria during energy production and protect cells from free radical damage. It is also important for bone development and wound healing. 

The daily adequate intake level of manganese is set at 2.3 milligrams. A cup of quinoa will get you more than halfway there with 1.2 milligrams of manganese.

Overall, quinoa is an excellent choice for a healthy diet with quite an impressive nutritional profile. Whether you make a colorful quinoa bowl or simply eat it on its own by the spoonful, you'll be sure to get your fill of essential vitamins and minerals. How's that for functional nutrition?

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Ellis
Sarah Ellis Contributing writer
Sarah Ellis is a lifestyle and wellness writer, as well as the co-host and producer of society and culture podcast, Subtext. She received her bachelor's degree from Belmont University...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Recipes

This Smoothie Tastes Like A Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake (Sans Blood Sugar Spike)

Kristine Thomason
This Smoothie Tastes Like A Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake (Sans Blood Sugar Spike)
$39.99

The 14-Day Plant-Based Challenge

With Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
The 14-Day Plant-Based Challenge
Beauty

An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
Beauty

3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk

Alexandra Engler
3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Beauty

Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula

Hannah Frye
Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/health-benefits-of-quinoa

Your article and new folder have been saved!