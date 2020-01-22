Quinoa dates back 3,000 to 4,000 years, when the Incas in South America first realized that the seed was fit for human consumption. Quinoa (pronounced KEEN-wah) was believed to increase the stamina of Incan warriors and was referred to as chisaya mama, or the "mother of all grains."

However, quinoa is not technically categorized as a cereal grain (which include oats, wheat, barley, rye, corn, rice, sorghum, and millet). Quinoa, along with amaranth and buckwheat, is a "pseudo-cereal grain" because it is not harvested from a cereal grass but instead from a tall leafy plant that is a relative of spinach, beets, and chard. Simply put, quinoa is a starchy seed with super health benefits!