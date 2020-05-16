Ancient grains are a group of grains and seed-like grains, called pseudocereals. The crops have been staples in countries around the globe for thousands of years, and are still minimally processed.

Compared to modern grains, like rice and pasta, ancient grains tend to have greater health benefits. This is likely because they still contain their nutrient-rich kernel, functional medicine doctor and registered dietitian Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D. explains. "The kernel contains the bran, endosperm, and germ," she says. "These germ and bran are rich in the fiber, minerals, vitamins, and phytochemicals."

One type of phytochemical (phytosterol) helps prevent cholesterol from being absorbed in the gut, Bohman say. One study even shows ancient grains may improve cardiovascular health by lowering bad cholesterol.

"The fiber in whole grains also works to slow down the absorption of your food and as a result decreases your blood sugar and insulin spike after a meal," Bohman says. "These grains have a lower glycemic load when eaten in their whole form."

In fact, incorporating ancient grains into a modern diet may reduce the risk of overall chronic illness, including Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

High in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein, these 11 ancient grains are a healthy way to consume carbohydrates.