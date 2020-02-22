Let's face it: We're not getting enough veggies in our diets these days. We're especially lacking in those of the green leafy kind, which are arguably at the top of the vegetable hierarchy, according to nutrition experts. Enter mindbodygreen's organic veggies+, a greens blend packed with those dark leafy greens, plus sea veggies to ensure you're getting all the daily nutrition you need—no matter how many salads you are (or aren't) eating.

There are tons of quick and simple ways you can add organic veggies+ into the meals you're already making—whether you blend it in smoothies, add it to soups, use it to garnish a salad, or sprinkle it over a bowl of popcorn, the flavor is so good that they can be added to just about anything.

Here, three creative ways to incorporate organic veggies+ into your daily meals. Eating vegetables has never been so easy (or sweet!).