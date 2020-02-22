How To Use Organic Veggies+ In Everything You Eat, From Morning Smoothies To Decadent Desserts
Let's face it: We're not getting enough veggies in our diets these days. We're especially lacking in those of the green leafy kind, which are arguably at the top of the vegetable hierarchy, according to nutrition experts. Enter mindbodygreen's organic veggies+, a greens blend packed with those dark leafy greens, plus sea veggies to ensure you're getting all the daily nutrition you need—no matter how many salads you are (or aren't) eating.
There are tons of quick and simple ways you can add organic veggies+ into the meals you're already making—whether you blend it in smoothies, add it to soups, use it to garnish a salad, or sprinkle it over a bowl of popcorn, the flavor is so good that they can be added to just about anything.
Here, three creative ways to incorporate organic veggies+ into your daily meals. Eating vegetables has never been so easy (or sweet!).
organic veggies+ Green Smoothie
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 1 medium zucchini, raw with skin on
- 1 avocado
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 medjool date, pitted (sulphur-free, oil-free, dried)
- 16 fl oz milk of your choice (coconut, tiger nut, or rice milk all work well)
- 8 fl oz ice
- 2 tbsp organic veggies+
- 4-8 fresh mint leaves (start with 4, and add more to taste)
Method:
- Combine and blend in high speed blender.
- Taste and adjust if necessary.
- Serve in a bowl topped with your desired toppings, such as sunflower seeds, ground flax, or chia seeds.
organic veggies+ Buckwheat Breakfast Bowl
Serves 1
Ingredients:
- 8oz soaked buckwheat
- 8oz frozen strawberries and/or raspberries
- Juice + zest of half an organic orange
- 2 tbsp organic veggies+
- 8 oz milk of your choice (coconut, tiger nut, and rice milk all work well)
Method:
- Soak buckwheat for 30 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water.
- Combine with all ingredients in a high speed blender.
- Serve and top with your favorite toppings, such as yoghurt, hemp seeds, berries, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, orange zest or toasted buckwheat.
Dark Chocolate Truffles
Makes 5-8 truffles
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup (2oz) coconut butter
- 1 cup (8 oz) hot water
- 150g 100% dark chocolate, shaved
- ½ cup (4 oz) maple, date, or yacon syrup
- 1-2 tbsp organic veggies+
- Contents of one dried vanilla bean
Method:
- Shave chocolate.
- Ensure water is warm so that mixture melts quickly which allows for proper emulsification in the blender.
- Combine and blend on low-medium speed at first, increasing to high speed until contents become smooth and creamy.
- Pour into a large bowl to set into ganache. Leave uncovered at room temperature until completely cooled, then cover and place in the fridge to set completely, at least 2 hours.
- Once set, scoop small amounts with a teaspoon. Dust dry hands with cacao powder and roll quickly into small balls.
- Garnish with chopped seeds, chia, hemp seeds, flax seeds, or roll in more organic veggies+.