While protein powder shouldn't be a substitute for a healthy, well-rounded diet, it can be a useful tool to help keep you feeling full between meals, which may lead to weight loss. For best results, be sure to pair your protein powder with a variety of other nutritious ingredients and enjoy it in moderation as part of a healthy diet. Additionally, keep in mind that protein powders don't supply the same essential nutrients as whole foods. Check out this article for a few of the best high-protein foods to add to your diet.