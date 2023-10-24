How Protein Powder Can Assist With Weight Loss, From Body Composition Experts
These days, protein powder is synonymous with gym gains and increasing muscle mass. However, mixing protein powder into your shakes and smoothies can assist with weight loss too.
We reached out to a few experts to get the inside scoop (pun very much intended) on protein powder for weight loss, including how it works to improve body composition, how to consume it, and which types are best.
The need-to-knows:
- Protein can assist with healthy weight loss: Research shows that increasing your protein intake can help you lose fat while retaining muscle.
- Protein powder is a good way to get protein in a pinch: Protein powder supplements make it easy to reach your daily protein needs (likely over 100 grams) when you don't have time to whip up a complete meal.
- Not all protein powders are created equal: Look for one that has a well-rounded amino acid profile (with plenty of leucine) and is low on additives. Whey, pea, and egg white proteins have been the most extensively studied for weight loss.
- Protein powder alone won't help you lose weight: If weight loss is your goal, you'll need to pair your protein powder with an overall healthy diet and resistance training.
Using protein for weight loss
If weight loss is your goal, squeezing extra protein into your diet might be beneficial. That's because a higher protein diet can increase feelings of fullness, which can help prevent overeating, according to Rachel Adamkowski, MPH, R.D., a sports dietitian and assistant director of football nutrition for the University of Florida.
Research also suggests that protein could alter levels of certain hormones in the body that control hunger and appetite, which may translate to decreased food intake.
Stacy Sims, MSC, Ph.D., an exercise physiologist who specializes in nutrition science for women, tells mindbodygreen that increasing your intake of protein could also improve your body composition by reducing fat mass while preserving lean body mass. "With higher protein intake, even if [your] calorie intake is too low, the circulating amino acids stimulate the brain to keep and build lean mass," she explains, noting that this can lead to the breakdown of fat.
Plus, Sims says that protein can also boost your energy expenditure, or the number of calories you burn each day at rest, which is partly because protein requires more energy to digest than carbs or fat. "Protein intake [also] prevents a decrease in fat-free mass, which helps maintain resting energy expenditure despite weight loss," notes Sims.
Of course, loading your plate with plenty of protein isn't a sure-fire solution for weight loss. This is because there are lots of other factors at play, including how much you're eating and moving and what the rest of your diet looks like.
At the very minimum, individuals should be getting 0.8 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight (g/kg/bw), which is the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for protein. However, this is likely far short of what active individuals will need. Many experts now recommend getting roughly 1.2 to 2.0 g/kg/bw. This comes out to upward of 100 grams of protein a day for most people.
Summary
What about protein powders?
While it shouldn't be used to replace other protein-rich foods in your diet, protein powder can be a convenient way to rev up protein intake, notes Mike T. Nelson, CSCS, CISSN, MSME, Ph.D., a human performance specialist.
Nelson says that using protein powder can also make it easier to stick to a high-protein diet, leading to greater results in the long run. Plus, Adamkowski tells mindbodygreen that adding a scoop of protein powder to foods you already eat can help create more balanced meals and snacks, especially if you're having a hard time meeting your protein needs through food sources alone.
Protein powder can also be a great choice after an intense sweat session. "Protein powder can be helpful for getting protein to your muscles after a workout to begin to repair and rebuild, especially if it will be over an hour until your next meal," says Adamkowski.
Of course, keep in mind that not all protein powders are created equal. In fact, many on the market are pumped full of added sugar or other additives that can sneak in extra calories, which can hinder your weight loss efforts. Similarly, going overboard on the high-fat or sugary add-ins when whipping up your protein shake can drive up the total calorie content, contributing to weight gain.
Therefore, it's best to pair protein powder with other nutrient-dense ingredients whenever possible, such as fruits, veggies, nuts, and seeds.
Summary
The best protein powders for weight loss
You can use any type of protein powder you'd like to bump up your protein intake and round out your diet. However, while a lot of the research on protein for weight loss has focused on high-protein diets rather than supplements, some types of protein powder have been more well studied than others. Here are a few of the top varieties to consider:
Whey protein
Derived from a type of protein found in milk, whey protein is one of the most popular and extensively researched varieties of protein powder available. It has also been shown to promote weight loss in several studies. For example, one small study found that whey protein could decrease appetite, increase levels of satiety-boosting peptides, and enhance blood sugar control in young women. Another study showed that whey had a greater impact on satiety and fullness than casein, another type of protein found in milk.
Animal-based protein powders like whey are also more likely to contain adequate leucine than plant proteins, which tend to have a less favorable amino acid content. This amino acid is needed to "turn on" muscle protein synthesis, your body's muscle-building process. Research shows that it takes about 2.5 grams of leucine to stimulate muscle protein synthesis.
Pea protein
Pea protein is frequently featured in many plant-based protein powders and ranks just after whey in terms of its bioavailability and content of leucine (an essential amino acid involved in muscle growth), according to Sims. Interestingly, a 2023 study comparing the effects of different types of protein powder found that pea protein had a greater effect on appetite and satiety than soy protein, another popular plant-based option.
RELATED READ: 5 Best Pea Protein Powders, According To Nutritionists
Egg white protein
Egg white protein (sourced from egg whites) is another solid option, especially if you prefer to steer clear of dairy. While there aren't a lot of human studies on its effectiveness, research suggests that egg protein is highly digestible and rich in essential amino acids, which are amino acids that your body must obtain through food sources. Plus, egg protein might also help reduce appetite, leading to decreased food intake and increased weight loss.
Casein protein
Casein makes up about 80% of the protein in cow's milk and is digested more slowly than whey, making it a popular choice to provide a steady stream of amino acids to your body throughout the day. Compared to whey, casein could be more satiating in the long run, which might give it an edge when it comes to weight loss.
However, more research is needed, as other studies have found that it has little to no effect on metabolism or appetite when consumed before bed.
Shop protein powders for weight loss
Choosing the right protein powder
With so many different choices available, stepping into the supplement aisle can feel overwhelming. It doesn't help that protein powders are also often paired with other supplements, such as creatine, L-carnitine, or caffeine.
Here are a few of the top factors to consider when shopping for a protein powder for weight loss:
- Third-party testing: Opting for a product that's been tested by an independent lab can ensure that what you're getting matches what's listed on the label. Adamkowski also recommends looking for products certified by organizations like Informed Sport or NSF International, which test protein powders to verify that they're free of banned substances for athletes.
- Dietary preferences: Be sure to consider your personal preferences and dietary restrictions when finding a product that works for you. Even though many of the most popular protein powders are dairy-based, there are several vegan-friendly choices available as well, including pea, brown rice, and hemp protein.
- Added sugar content: Many protein powders are jam-packed with added sugar. Though this can enhance the flavor and sweetness, it can also drive up the calorie content, making it harder to lose weight.
- Isolates vs. concentrates: Though it may come with a higher price tag, choosing whey isolates over whey concentrate might be a better option for weight loss, specifically. "Whey isolate contains more protein per serving, as well as less fat and less lactose than whey concentrate," says Adamkowski.
- Leucine content: Look for a protein powder that contains at least 2.5 grams of leucine, an amino acid needed to activate muscle protein synthesis. Your protein powder should also contain upward of 20 grams of protein.
Protein shake recipes for weight loss
If you're looking for an easy way to kick up your protein intake, protein shakes are a great option. Plus, you can also throw in a few other ingredients to help support weight loss, including fiber-rich fruits, veggies, nuts, or seeds. Here are two tasty recipes to try whipping up at home.
Strawberry + Vanilla Green Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 scoop vanilla pea protein powder
- 1 cup milk of your choice
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- 1 cup spinach
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
Method:
Add all ingredients to a blender, pulse until smooth, and enjoy!
Banana + Peanut Butter Protein Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 scoop chocolate whey protein powder
- 1 cup milk of your choice
- 1 frozen banana, peeled
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon cocoa powder (optional)
Method:
Add ingredients to a blender and pulse for at least 30 seconds, or until combined.
Other perspectives on protein powder for weight loss
Although adding a scoop of protein powder here and there might seem like a simple way to shed a few pounds, many argue that it probably shouldn't be a mainstay in your meal plan.
According to Sims, sticking to a "food first" approach is best, as protein-rich foods provide a variety of other important nutrients, such as fiber. This can help support a diverse gut microbiome, which is critical for weight loss. High-protein foods can also provide other nutrients needed to maintain overall health, including vitamins and minerals.
Additionally, keep in mind that protein is just one piece of the puzzle, regardless of whether it's coming from foods or supplements. While upping your intake can be a useful tool to promote weight loss, there's a good chance it won't have much of an impact if you're not making any other changes to your diet or lifestyle, like doing more resistance training.
Similarly, pairing protein powder with other ingredients high in added sugar, fat, or calories is unlikely to lead to long-term results.
The mindbodygreen POV
There is strong research to show that increasing your protein intake can help you lose weight while retaining all-important muscle. Protein powder supplements make it easy to reach your protein needs (likely over 100 grams a day) if you're low on time or energy.
The more straightforward your protein powder, the better. As Nelson notes, most protein supplements aimed specifically at weight loss aren't super effective, and research often focuses on their short-term effects. While some of these ingredients might offer some small benefits, your results can also vary quite a bit depending on how you're using them, the dosage, and your specific goals.
Instead, we recommend sticking with a protein powder that is low on additives and third-party tested. The content of protein powder is also important. Look for ones that have at least 2.5 grams of leucine per serving to engage muscle growth.
Protein powders (and protein in general) can't guarantee fat loss. It's essential to pair them with an overall healthy lifestyle that contains plenty of movement, resistance training, and nourishing foods.
This doesn't apply to you if:
While protein powder is generally considered safe and healthy, it's a good idea to check the label carefully and steer clear of any funky additives or ingredients if you're pregnant or breastfeeding. Additionally, note that a high-protein diet is not typically recommended for people with certain health conditions, such as chronic kidney disease.
If you've been advised by a doctor to scale back on your protein intake, it's probably best to take a pass on the protein powder.
FAQ
Is protein powder good for weight loss in women?
Protein powder can be a great option to help women meet their protein needs, which could be beneficial for weight loss. Because protein requirements tend to increase during certain phases of your menstrual cycle, during pregnancy, and as you get older, it can also help you fill any gaps in your diet to ensure you're meeting your needs.
What is the best protein powder for weight loss?
Increasing your protein intake—from either foods or supplements—can support weight loss. While whey protein is probably the most well-studied variety of protein powder, the best protein powder for weight loss can depend on many factors, including your dietary preferences, needs, and goals.
How can I use protein powder for weight loss and muscle gain?
According to Adamkowski, consuming protein powder after working out can help repair and rebuild the muscles, which could support muscle growth. Adding a scoop to the foods you already eat or whipping up a protein shake for a healthy snack between meals is also a great way to boost your protein intake, which may promote weight loss.
The takeaway
While protein powder shouldn't be a substitute for a healthy, well-rounded diet, it can be a useful tool to help keep you feeling full between meals, which may lead to weight loss. For best results, be sure to pair your protein powder with a variety of other nutritious ingredients and enjoy it in moderation as part of a healthy diet. Additionally, keep in mind that protein powders don't supply the same essential nutrients as whole foods. Check out this article for a few of the best high-protein foods to add to your diet.
Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD is a registered dietitian and writer based in San Francisco. She holds a master's degree in Clinical Nutrition from New York University and an undergraduate degree in Dietetics.
Rachael works as a freelance writer and editor for several health and wellness publications. She is passionate about sharing evidence-based information on nutrition and health and breaking down complex topics into content that is engaging and easy to understand.
When she's not writing, Rachael enjoys experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen, reading, gardening, and spending time with her husband and dogs.
14 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32699189/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4892287/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4772027/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5872778/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26891166/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28642676/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6412413/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24801369/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16365106/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37030593/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9316657/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23858091/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8229753/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32676461/