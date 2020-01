Your Comprehensive Guide To Pea Protein

When it comes to selecting the right protein powder to add to your diet, there are a couple of important factors to look out for to ensure the product you pick aligns with your goals. First, check the sugar content. Whether it's whey, pea, or another source, many protein powders contain added sugars and artificial sweeteners, or other additives and preservatives. If the flavor seems too good to be true (looking at you, ice-cream-sundae-flavored protein powder), it likely has added sugars. Also, watch out for hidden sugars, like dextrose and xylitol, in the ingredient list, to be sure your "healthy" shake isn't just a milkshake in disguise.

When it comes to plant-based proteins, you also have to be mindful of soil quality. Plants can soak up heavy metals, like lead and arsenic, in the soil, and peas are no exception. Look for trustworthy companies with third-party testing to ensure you are getting a clean pea protein. Looking for a great recommendation? We recommend So Lean & So Clean, Ora Organics, $50 and Organic Plant Protein, Garden of Life, $25 (the smooth vanilla flavor is a great addition to any morning smoothie).

If you're looking for a "complete" protein, try a blended product. Many brands sell pea protein mixed with a complementary protein source, like brown rice protein, so you can get all nine essential amino acids in the necessary quantities in one go. Not sure where to find one? Try this Organic Vegan Plant-Based Protein Powder, Kos, $44, which contains a combination of pea protein, flaxseed protein, and quinoa protein.

No matter your health goals, pea protein stacks up as a healthy and sustainable protein source.

