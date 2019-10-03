Your Comprehensive Guide To Pea Protein

Pea protein is high in muscle-building branch chain amino acids (BCAA), but it is considered an "incomplete" protein because it is low in methionine and tryptophan. "Complete" proteins (think meat, eggs, and dairy) are typically favored because they provide all nine essential amino acids in relatively the same amounts that we require. "Incomplete" protein sources are low in one or more of these amino acids. The body needs all nine essential amino acids to build muscle, grow, and function properly. Luckily, "incomplete" proteins can complement one another to provide all of the necessary amino acids. Research has shown that if you are eating a variety of protein sources throughout the day, it should all even out in the end. So as long as pea protein is not your only source of protein, and since protein is naturally in so many foods, you will be fine. Although pea protein isn't a "complete" protein, it's high BCAA content makes it a great post-workout choice for muscle recovery and rebuilding.

Additionally, pea protein is naturally free of dairy, nuts, and gluten, perfect for those with allergies or dietary restrictions. It also tends to be easier on the digestive system than dairy-based proteins.

Another great reason to choose pea protein: Plant-based proteins are more sustainable than animal-derived ones. They use less water and energy resources to produce, and they fortify the soil. Peas, in particular, require less water to grow than other commonly used plant proteins like soy and nuts.