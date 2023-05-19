10 Powerful Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder + How To Use It

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 7, 2015. A previous version of this article indicated that moringa leaf powder can reduce liver fibrosis. We have since clarified that statement to indicate that preliminary research in animal studies has shown that consuming moringa reduced symptoms of liver fibrosis. A previous version of this article indicated that moringa leaf powder can improve thyroid health. We have since clarified that statement to indicate that preliminary research on moringa for thyroid health is mixed.