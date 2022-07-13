10 Powerful Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder + How To Use It

Meet moringa oleifera. In its native India and Nepal, it's known as "drumstick tree," "miracle tree," and "tree of life"; today it's also grown in Africa, Latin America, and Asia and also goes by the "horseradish tree."

Moringa powder, made from the leaves of the moringa tree, has a number of science-backed benefits and medicinal uses.

This superfood has been used as a traditional remedy in phytomedicine and ayurvedic healing for thousands of years.

Here are the 10 best health benefits of moringa oleifera, plus our favorite ways to add this super green to your diet: