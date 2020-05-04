How To Make A Refreshing Collagen Powder Smoothie Bowl
This smoothie bowl is about as refreshing as a beach-side vacation; with one bite you'll practically feel a warm breeze through your hair and your complexion start to illuminate.
Well, the latter might not be in your imagination. This bowl is filled with good-for-skin ingredients thanks to mbg's grass-fed collagen+.* Collagen is the oh-so-important structural protein that keeps our skin looking firm yet supple. But collagen starts declining as we age, as well as due to things like oxidative stress.
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*
That's why adding a collagen supplement to your skin care routine is such a vital part of your overall skin care goals: your body is able to hydrolyzed collagen supplements, where the amino acids (or, what makes up collagen supplements) travel all over providing your cells with essential nutrients.* In the case of the skin, it's been shown in clinical studies that collagen supplements are able to promote collagen and elastin production, as well as maintaining healthy moisture levels and smoothing fine lines.*
Pretty impressive skin care benefits considering all you had to do was add two scoops to a smoothie bowl, no?
The below recipe is so you can follow along with the video, but just know if you don't have all the same toppings, or would rather swap in another frozen fruit, by all means! Think of this as a guided suggestions, in which you can riff off of. The real mainstay is the power-packed collagen powder; as long as you've got your two scoops of that? You can glow on.
Tropical smoothie bowl with mbg grass-fed collagen+
Yields: 1 serving
Prep time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups frozen mango
- ½ cup frozen pineapple
- ½ cup yogurt of choice
- ½ cup coconut water
- 2 tbsp. mbg grass-fed collagen+
Directions
In a blender, add all ingredients and blend until smooth. Transfer to bowl and garnish with toppings.
Some suggested garnishes:
- Garnish
- Mango
- Coconut flakes
- Dried goji berries
- Dragonfruit
- Gooseberries
- Pumpkin seeds
- Bee pollen
- Flax seeds
Recipe by Tyna Hoang.