5 Easy Habits To Boost Your Gut Health
The gut microbiome is one of the most complex systems in our body—and we've only just scratched the surface of its intricacies. Our digestive tract houses trillions of microorganisms, which have a hand in everything from digestion and mood to immune health and sleep.
But while the gut microbiome is complicated, supporting it doesn't have to be. Making mindful choices throughout the day can help your gut microbiome flourish. Below find five simple gut-friendly habits to seamlessly integrate into your routine for better gut, immune, and mental health:
Include at least five plants in your meals
As a dietitian, I recommend my clients get at least 30 plants per week to maximize the biodiversity of their diet. This ensures the gut is receiving a wide variety of bacteria to create a more balanced ecosystem where good bacteria can thrive.
Lack of diversity can lead to dysbiosis or an imbalance of the gut microbiome where "bad" bacteria outweighs the good. This can disrupt your digestion and make it harder for your body to absorb nutrients and fight off disease—leading to bloat, irregular bowel movements, mental fog, sugar cravings, and unexpected weight fluctuations. (Read more about the signs of a gut imbalance here.)
The good news? Eating more plants is easier than you thought. Spices, herbs, and grains—along with fruits and vegetables—all count toward your goal. Plus, focusing on plants will naturally increase your fiber intake. This carbohydrate slows digestion to help regulate blood sugar and acts as a prebiotic, feeding the good bacteria in your gut.
Drink kombucha every day
Adding a bottle of kombucha to your day is one of the easiest ways to promote gut health. It's a rich source of probiotics with natural enzymes and organic acids—and there's no better choice than GT's SYNERGY.
Unlike other kombucha brands, SYNERGY always ferments the real way and is never mass-produced. Every small 5-gallon batch is made with 100% real, raw ingredients, which are fermented for weeks, not days. By using an heirloom SCOBY (a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) and opting for a longer fermentation process, SYNERGY creates authentic kombucha that's brimming with naturally occurring probiotics.
By opting out of pasteurization, SYNERGY ensures these billions of probiotics make it into every bottle—so every sip can support your digestion, liver detoxification1, and metabolism.
Go for a 10-minute walk after your meal
A post-meal walk isn't just a powerful tool for blood sugar balance. Research shows walking can improve gut motility by prompting peristalsis, or the natural contractions of the intestinal muscles. This kick-starts your digestion to help your body start breaking down your last meal.
Exercise also kick-starts blood flow, improving your body's absorption of nutrients and promoting the growth of beneficial microbes in your gut. In fact, those who exercise more regularly tend to have a more diverse gut microbiome.
Stick to a consistent sleep schedule
Your gut is on a diurnal cycle, which means the composition and activity of your gut microbiome fluctuates throughout the day. This cycle follows your natural circadian rhythm, so it's extra important to keep your body on a tight shift.
Sticking to a sleep schedule helps train your body to match this 24-hour cycle—and research shows it can actually improve the quality of your snooze2. Plus, it's a symbiotic relationship.
Your gut produces serotonin, a neurotransmitter that's essential to the production of melatonin. Supporting your gut health will also have a positive impact on your sleep.
Add yogurt to at least one meal per day
Yogurt is a versatile way to add more probiotics to your day—and it also delivers an extra boost of protein. While I typically like to have yogurt as an afternoon snack with toppings like honey to help the probiotics reach your gut, it can also be used in salad dressings, marinades, or dips.
You can opt for either a dairy or non-dairy yogurt, as long as you avoid homogenized options. The heat treatment kills off most of the beneficial probiotics, so you won’t get the gut health boost.
GT’s makes a great option: COCOYO Raw Coconut Yogurt. Made with only two young Thai coconuts, the dairy-free yogurt has 100 billion living probiotics per serving. Pair it with a bottle of SYNERGY—the strains are completely different to encourage diversity in your gut microbiome.
The takeaway
Promoting a balanced gut microbiome doesn’t need to be complicated. Tiny habits can add up to a big impact on your gut health—whether that’s sipping on SYNERGY Kombucha, taking a 10-minute walk after breakfast, or adding more biodiversity to your plate.