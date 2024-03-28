Here’s What Gisele Bündchen’s Daily Routine Looks Like (Smoothie Recipe Included)

Whether it’s on the cover of a magazine, her social media, or in an interview, Gisele Bündchen glows from the inside out. Emanating joy and vitality, we all want to know: How does she do it? In her brand new cookbook, Nourish, we get simple recipes that empower our body and feed our soul, but also a glimpse into Gisele’s mindset and philosophy. While she cherishes foods that make her body feel the best, she also believes in flexibility. She speaks to her love for a morning smoothie, but also the pure pleasure of a baguette with French butter… Who can’t relate? This cookbook feels like something we’ve long been waiting for—100 delicious and approachable recipes to kickstart and maintain a healthy lifestyle with balance and intention.