5 Superfood Recipes With Bioavailable Nutrients That’ll Give You Glowing Skin, A Happy Gut & More
The wellness space is always looking for secret tonics and magic elixirs to grant overall health instantly. But often, the solutions that work the best are time-tested. Take, for example, kefir.
Kefir is a complex fermented dairy product that drinkers have long-believed to be the source of longevity. The ancient healing superfood originates from the Caucasus Mountains and has provided microbiome support for over 2,000 years.
Modern research shows that the nutrient-packed drink is associated with a wide range of health benefits1 that can improve your overall well-being. How? Well, research shows that the drink enhances your gut microbiome with probiotics and bioavailable nutrients like calcium and vitamin D.
Here, we explain what this superfood can do for you—plus how to consume it daily in a variety of ways with Lifeway Kefir.
A balanced gut microbiome is actually the secret health
If you want to improve your skin, immunity, digestion, or mood, start with the gut. Gut health and the gut microbiome play a pivotal role in full body health, helping regulate a variety of functions—including the below.
- Improves digestion: As a vital part of the digestive system, the gut microbiome helps your body break down food and nutrients2 as it passes through the body. It can also help modulate inflammation3 in the gut which has many downstream implications for overall health.
- Supports mental health: Via the gut-brain axis4, the gut microbiome has been shown to influence mood. Research shows that having a healthy microbiome can help improve feelings of happiness5, modulate stress, and more.
- Enhances immune function: The immune system is located primarily in the gut, thus a healthy gut microbiome can help strengthen the body’s immune response6.
- Helps clear skin: The gut-skin axis7 is another area of fascinating research. We now know that the gut microbiome has an effect on a variety of skin conditions, from blemishes or sensitivity to even visible signs of aging. Research also shows that having a healthy gut microbiome can help improve skin clarity, tone, texture, and appearance7.
- Boosts overall health and longevity: Because gut health is connected to so many facets of the body, improved gut health may also support other areas such as bone health8, muscle health9, circulatory health10, and even all-day energy support.
Lifeway Kefir is an easy way to reap all these benefits. A single serving of Lifeway Kefir contains 12 different strains of live and active cultures and is packed with 25-30 billion Colony Forming Units (CFU). Just for comparison, the average yogurt can have 1 to 5 strains with 6 billion CFU. This helps enhance gut microbiome diversity, thereby improving overall function.
It also contains other bioavailable nutrients that enhance health and longevity, such as 10 grams of high-quality protein, 20% of your daily Vitamin D needs, and a good source of calcium (all in a one-cup serving).
Did you know?
5 easy superfood recipes with Lifeway Kefir
Lifeway Kefir isn’t just a superfood with profound gut benefits, but it’s also incredibly versatile. Here are just a few ways you can include it into your daily diet.
1. A superfood skin smoothie
Made with a curated list of ingredients to target skin health, this blend will leave you feeling beautiful inside and out. The base is Lifeway Kefir, which is loaded with probiotics to help support gut health. As we know from research, an off-kilter gut can lead to dry skin, acne, and overall inflammation11. Then toss in mangoes and carrots for vitamin A (a beta-carotene) and pineapples for collagen-boosting vitamin C. Finish it off with spinach and kale, which are rich in calcium, folate, and fiber.
Together, these nutrients can help rejuvenate your complexion, making it look more vibrant.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup baby kale
- 1 frozen banana
- 1 cup frozen mango
- 1 cup frozen pineapple
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 1/2 cup spinach
- 2 cups Plain Lowfat Kefir
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 tbsp chia seeds
- fresh pineapple for topping
Directions
- Blend the ingredients in a blender until smooth.
- Top with pineapple slices and honey drizzle. Enjoy!
2. Mood-boosting mocktail
Did you know that the gut produces more than 90% of your body’s serotonin12, a hormone that can inspire feelings of happiness? That’s right: You can get a major mood boost with the right foods, like probiotics and antioxidants.
For fun (and healthy!) mocktail to sip on anytime of day, try this Lifeway Kefir infused spritz. Made with Lifeway Kefir Lowfat Raspberry, fresh fruit, lemonade, and a bit of seltzer for an effervescent pop, this delicious drink is packed with nutrients that’ll make you feel great.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup fresh raspberries
- 1/4 cup Lifeway Kefir Lowfat Raspberry
- 1/2 cup lemonade
- 1/2 cup seltzer water
- ice
- Fruit to garnish (ie: orange slices, melon balls, raspberries, lemon twist)
Directions:
- In a food processor, puree fresh raspberries with Lifeway Kefir Lowfat Raspberry
- In your favorite festive glass, add in raspberry puree, top with ice.
- Pour equal amounts of lemonade and seltzer water.
- Garnish with the fruit of your choosing
This can be a fun treat to look forward to at the end of the day—and one that will help improve your mood in the long run, too!
3. An immunity-supporting fruit salad
What you eat helps keep you healthy by supercharging your immune system. Load up on antioxidants (like vitamin C from berries!), healthy proteins, fiber, and probiotics with this colorful salad.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup strawberries
- 1 honey crisp apple
- 1 cup watermelon
- 1/2 cup pineapple
- 1 green apple
- 1 kiwi
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 1/2 cup grapes, sliced
- 1 tbsp mint, minced
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 tbsp honey
- 2 tbsp Lifeway Kefir Lowfat Strawberry
Directions:
- Slice or dice all fruit and add to a bowl.
- In a smaller bowl, mix Lifeway Kefir Lowfat Strawberry, minced mint, and honey.
- Drizzle Lifeway Kefir mixture over fruit salad and enjoy!
You can play around with the fruits of choice and dressing ratio until you find your ideal mix, but no matter how you build it, your gut will be powered by the probiotics from Lifeway Kefir Lowfat Strawberry.
4. Overnight oats for brain health
This overnight oat recipe is excellent for brain health thanks to the pecans13 and blueberries. Research shows that these two foods may help support healthy brain function due to their antioxidants, fiber, polyphenols, and healthy fats. Lifeway Kefir’s probiotics help complement this recipe by aiding the absorption of these two classic foods.
At night, begin your prepwork—then reap the benefits (and your delicious breakfast!) come morning.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats (use gluten-free oats if needed)
- 1 tbsp. chopped/diced pecans
- 1/2 cup frozen blueberries
- 1 tsp. maple syrup or raw honey (or sweetener of choice)
- 1 1/4 cup Lifeway Kefir Lowfat Blueberry
- 1 tbsp. ground flax meal or chia seeds
Directions:
- In a mason jar or bowl, add the oats, pecans, and flax or chia meal and stir to combine.
- Add Lifeway Kefir, maple syrup or raw honey, and frozen blueberries. Stir to combine again until thoroughly mixed.
- Place in the fridge overnight and in the morning, add additional blueberries, sliced bananas, and/or chopped pecans as a garnish. If you would like a small drizzle of sweetener on top, feel free to add that too.
5. The early morning energizer
Want something that you can drink first thing in the morning to get your day on track? Look no further.
This full-body support blend uses Lifeway Kefir Organic Whole Milk Peach as its base, so it’s chock full of bioavailable nutrients that can keep you feeling great all-day long.
There are 10 grams of high-quality protein in a one-cup serving of Lifeway Kefir to support muscle health and help keep you feeling full and satisfied. And you can come closer to your daily needs of vitamin D, as a one-cup serving of Lifeway Kefir provides 20% of your daily Vitamin D needs. Research shows that vitamin D14 is critical for immunity, gut function, and energy.
Plus the tropical fruits are loaded with antioxidants and vitamin B12 booster can support cellular energy production15. All that, and a bright, refreshing flavor.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Lifeway Kefir Organic Whole Milk Peach
- 1 cup frozen pineapple
- 1 cup frozen mango
- 1 tbsp. shredded coconut
- 8oz. of any vitamin B12 energizer liquid of choice
Directions:
- Place all ingredients into blender, and blend until smooth
Blend and pour into your favorite to-go cup. Sip and feel empowered to take on your day—knowing that you’re supporting your gut health with Lifeway Kefir.
Feel the difference a healthy gut microbiome can make
If you want to take care of your whole body, there’s no better place to start than the gut. Lifeway Kefir makes it easy. With versatile flavors you can add into any meal, you can start to reap the benefits of the probiotic-packed superfood.
