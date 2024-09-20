5 Superfood Recipes With Bioavailable Nutrients That’ll Give You Glowing Skin, A Happy Gut & More

Made with a curated list of ingredients to target skin health, this blend will leave you feeling beautiful inside and out. The base is Lifeway Kefir, which is loaded with probiotics to help support gut health. As we know from research, an off-kilter gut can lead to dry skin, acne, and overall inflammation11 . Then toss in mangoes and carrots for vitamin A (a beta-carotene) and pineapples for collagen-boosting vitamin C. Finish it off with spinach and kale, which are rich in calcium, folate, and fiber.