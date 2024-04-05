"Cheese sometimes gets a bad rap because it is generally high in fat and certain types, like processed cheese, aren't the best picks because they may contain added oils, dyes, and even sugar," says Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, author of Eating in Color. "But cheese can absolutely add nutrients, like protein and calcium, to your diet, and it's incredibly satisfying. I like to enjoy a small wedge with fresh grapes and some almonds. You can think of cheese as a garnish too—you don't need much to boost a meal."