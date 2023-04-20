Casein protein is a type of protein found in milk and dairy products (it makes up 80% of the protein content1 in dairy milk). It’s known for its slow digestion rate2 , which means it’s absorbed by the body more gradually than other proteins like whey.

Casein protein comes from the curds that form when milk is coagulated, while whey protein comes from the liquid that separates during cheese-making.

Unlike whey protein, casein can take up to seven hours3 for the body to fully break down and absorb. This makes it an ideal protein source for people who want a sustained release of protein throughout the day or night, such as bodybuilders, athletes, and those who exercise regularly.

Casein protein’s texture is thicker and creamier than whey protein, with a slightly bland taste. Many people consume casein protein in a protein powder supplement to increase their protein intake and support muscle growth and recovery.

In addition, it’s often used as a bedtime protein supplement, as it can help provide a slow and steady supply of protein to the body while sleeping.