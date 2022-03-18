Perhaps the simplest way to boost your overall health is increasing your intake of leafy greens and other nutrient-packed veggies and fruits. One of the easiest ways to do just that? A green smoothie.

The truth is, you're not always in the mood for a salad—especially not first thing in the morning—and a green smoothie makes a delicious, easy-to-swallow alternative that ensures you're consuming loads of naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Plus, unlike green juices, green smoothies still contain all the filling, gut-friendly fiber from your fruits and veggies.

Here, we cover the basics of how to make a green smoothie, plus five simple green smoothie recipes for beginners.