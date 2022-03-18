The Perfect Green Smoothie Formula + 5 Delicious Recipes
Perhaps the simplest way to boost your overall health is increasing your intake of leafy greens and other nutrient-packed veggies and fruits. One of the easiest ways to do just that? A green smoothie.
The truth is, you're not always in the mood for a salad—especially not first thing in the morning—and a green smoothie makes a delicious, easy-to-swallow alternative that ensures you're consuming loads of naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Plus, unlike green juices, green smoothies still contain all the filling, gut-friendly fiber from your fruits and veggies.
Here, we cover the basics of how to make a green smoothie, plus five simple green smoothie recipes for beginners.
How to make a green smoothie
There's no exact science for how to make a green smoothie, but in general, a great green smoothie recipe will feature an ample portion of leafy greens, along with some fruit, healthy fats, and protein.
This is a basic green formula, which you should feel free to tweak and adapt!
1. Greens: 1 Tbsp. greens powder or 2-plus cups veggies
A quick and effective way to build your green smoothie is with a greens powder.
Ideally, look for one that includes extra nutritious ingredients like prebiotic fibers, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and antioxidant-rich botanicals like ginger and turmeric.*
This particular blend also features organic dark green leafy vegetables, like kale and broccoli, along with hard-to-find organic sea veggies that naturally contain many essential micronutrients like iodine, magnesium, calcium, iron, potassium, folate, vitamin K, and vitamin C.*
Of course, you can also include fresh or frozen leafy greens along with other green chlorophyll-rich produce in your greens smoothie.
Mix and match for a more varied nutrient profile, using greens like spinach, kale, arugula, Swiss chard, dandelion greens, parsley, cilantro, broccoli sprouts, and watercress.
Just keep in mind you won't get all the same array of nutrients as you will in a strategic blend by using veggies alone.*
2. Fruit: ½ to 1 cup fruit
Fruit adds a nice dose of natural sweetness, plus antioxidants. Feel free to mix and match a couple of different fruits (e.g., ½ banana + ½ cup blueberries).
Pro tip: Fresh fruit works just fine, but frozen fruit will lend a nice thick texture to your green smoothie.
Try these: blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, cherries, pear, mango, apple, lemon, pineapple, peach
3. Protein: 1 serving (or 1 to 2 Tbsp.)
Protein will give your green smoothie even more staying power.
Try these: collagen powder (which is great because it adds no flavor), protein powder, frozen peas (trust!), kefir, Greek yogurt, nut butter, hemp hearts, pumpkin seeds
4. Healthy fat: 1 to 2 Tbsp., ½ avocado, etc.
Keep in mind: If your protein source (e.g., nut butter) or liquid (e.g., coconut milk) already deliver a hefty portion of fat, you don't need to add in an additional fat—unless you'd like.
Try these: coconut manna, coconut oil, MCT oil, avocado, nut butter, hemp hearts, chia seeds, ground flaxseeds
5. Flavor boosters: 1 tsp. to 1 Tbsp. each
Feel free to add in as many flavor boosters as you'd like, keeping in mind combinations that work well together (think: cocoa + cinnamon + cayenne).
Try these: cocoa powder, cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, cayenne, mint, basil, lemon or lime zest, bee pollen
6. Liquid: 1 to 1½ cups
Try these: water, coconut water, herbal tea, non-dairy milk (almond milk, cashew milk, oat milk, coconut milk, etc.)
5 easy green smoothie recipes
Want a little extra inspiration? Here are some mbg favorite green smoothie recipes to try. For each combo, blend all ingredients until smooth:
1. Spicy Mango Green Smoothie
2. Strawberry-Basil Green Smoothie
- 2 cups spinach
- 1 cup water
- ½ banana
- ½ avocado
- ½ cup frozen strawberries
- 2 tbsp. hemp hearts
- small handful basil leaves
- 1 Tbsp. organic veggies+
3. Apple-Cinnamon Green Smoothie
- 2 cups spinach
- 1 cup almond or oat milk
- 1 small apple, chopped
- ½ frozen banana
- 1 to 2 tbsp. almond butter (or your favorite nut butter)
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- pinch of salt
4. Raspberry-Mint Keto Green Smoothie
- 2 cups baby spinach
- ½ cup raspberries
- ½ cup cashew milk
- ½ cup ice
- ½ avocado
- 1 scoop collagen powder
- 3 to 5 mint leaves
- ½ tsp. matcha powder
5. Pineapple-Parsley Green Smoothie
- 1 cup coconut water
- ½ cup packed parsley (stems and leaves)
- ½ cup frozen pineapple
- ½ cucumber, chopped
- ½ avocado
- 1 tsp. grated ginger
- 1 Tbsp. organic veggies+
Whether you decide to stick to one of these tried and true combos or whip up your own green smoothie recipe, these nutrient-packed meals make for a delicious breakfast, lunch, or even snack.
