That belly roll had a story that was part of my story. My story is that I had a child. Bodies change when we have children. It is part of the miracle of being able to grow another human being inside ourselves. I have a mother’s body, and I love being a mother. When I hit menopause and gained weight, I was thankful to have lived long enough to reach menopause, as historically many women did not. The belly roll did not mean that I am bad or lazy or any emotional baggage at all. The new narrative I have assigned to it is that I am thankful to have had a child and to live old enough to reach midlife. In building the shield that will allow me to drive my unbreakable life, I take that narrative and recognize that my body has served me, and now going forward I need to pivot from the past to create a stronger, leaner, more metabolically healthy body to support my next 40 years. I have changed the narrative from what some people view as a negative failure to empowering me to build a body for longevity.