Using HEPA Air Purifiers at Home Can Help Lower Blood Pressure, Research Says
Did you know that something as simple as using an air purifier in your home could help lower your blood pressure? A new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) purifiers can significantly reduce systolic blood pressure (SBP) in adults, even in areas with relatively clean air.
What is systolic blood pressure?
Systolic blood pressure is the top number in a blood pressure reading. It measures how much pressure your blood is putting on your artery walls when your heart beats. A normal SBP is usually less than 120 mm Hg. If your SBP is higher than that, you may be at risk for heart problems or stroke.
What did the study find?
Researchers from Tufts University and other institutions studied 154 adults who lived near highways but did not have any known heart disease. These participants were randomly assigned to use either a real HEPA air purifier or a fake (sham) purifier for one month. After that, they had a month-long break without a purifier, followed by a second month using the opposite machine.
At the beginning and end of each month, researchers measured the participants’ blood pressure and collected survey information. They also measured indoor air quality in some of the homes.
The results were clear:
- People who started the study with higher SBP (above 120 mm Hg) had an average drop of 2.8 mm Hg after using a HEPA purifier for one month.
- During the fake purifier period, SBP actually increased slightly by 0.2 mm Hg.
- This added up to a 3.0 mm Hg improvement when using the real air purifier.
Interestingly, the researchers didn’t see a major change in diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number) or among people who already had normal SBP.
Why does this matter?
A 3.0 mm Hg reduction in SBP might seem small, but even small changes in blood pressure can lower your risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other health problems. And the best part? Using a HEPA air purifier is easy, affordable, and has no known side effects.
The study shows that air pollution can still affect your health, even if you live in an area with “clean” air by national standards. Living near highways or busy roads means more exposure to traffic-related air pollutants, which may raise your risk of high blood pressure over time.
Who should consider using a HEPA purifier?
According to the study’s authors, people most likely to benefit include:
- Those with already high or borderline-high blood pressure
- People with existing heart disease or who are at risk
- Anyone living within 200 meters (about 650 feet) of a highway or 100 meters (about 330 feet) of a busy road
Because HEPA purifiers don’t cause harm, the researchers recommend them as a simple way to improve heart health for these vulnerable groups.
Final thoughts
This study gives strong evidence that clean air at home isn’t just about comfort—it’s about your health. If you have high blood pressure or live near heavy traffic, investing in a HEPA air purifier could be a smart move for your heart.
As science continues to show the hidden dangers of air pollution, even indoors, it’s more important than ever to take control of the air you breathe—starting in your own home.