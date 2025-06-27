DHA and EPA are only found in high amounts in a few foods, like salmon, herring, and trout. This means that people who don't consume seafood regularly may not be taking in adequate amounts of omega-3s. While there are vegetarian sources of alpha-linolenic acid omega-3s (like chia seeds, walnuts, and edamame), the conversion of this omega-3 to DHA or EPA is low. Also, since seafood is the main dietary source of DHA and EPA, the diets of people who can't or choose not to eat seafood are usually deficient10 in omega-3s.