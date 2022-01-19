I’m A Registered Dietitian & These Are The Healthiest Fish To Eat

Picture this: You’re standing in front of the seafood counter, perusing the selection of fresh fish available and trying to decide the healthiest fish to eat for dinner. You love a good battered fish taco, and breaded cod with fresh-squeezed lemon juice makes you nostalgic for your childhood, but now you’re an adult and hoping to step up your seafood game for the taste and health benefits.

Do you opt for the salmon filet? Or do you nix the counter all together and get some tinned fish to taste test? If you find yourself getting a little overwhelmed when it comes to choosing a healthy fish, you’ve come to the right place.