Salmon skin is polarizing. While some people consider it the tastiest part of the fish, others are averse to its funky texture and salty bite. If you fall somewhere in the middle, you're probably wondering whether there are any health benefits to leaving the skin intact.

As it turns out, there are! Salmon skin is a good source of healthy fats and proteins, and it helps lock in the nutritional value of your filet. Here, nutritionists explain why you should eat salmon skin and how to prepare it for maximum crispy deliciousness.