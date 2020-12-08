You'll Impress Yourself With This Keto Salmon & Brussels Sprout Recipe
When it comes to popular diets, there's two that get a whole lotta buzz: the Mediterranean diet and the ketogenic diet. And this recipe from Chef Michael Silverstein's new cookbook, New Keto Cooking, blends the two in this simple dish.
The cookbook was inspired by his own experience using the ketogenic diet to reach a healthy weight: in a year, he lost 80 pounds. Silverstein says the key to his weight loss wasn't strict dieting, but cooking food he truly enjoyed within the keto diet parameters—like the recipes in the book.
"This bright and sunny dinner is loaded with lemon and herbs for a fresh take on roasted salmon," he writes, "The Mediterranean flavors really pack a punch, and this beautiful dish is full of healthy fats and nutrients."
And while cooking every night was an important part of Silverstein's healthy lifestyle changes, that doesn't mean he wanted complex cooking every night (and neither do we). That's why he says "The best part is it's a sheet pan meal that you can just toss in the oven. Easy enough for any day of the week."
Mediterranean Roasted Salmon & Brussels Sprouts
Serves 4
Ingredients
- Olive oil, for baking sheet
- 1 lb Brussels sprouts
- 8 cloves garlic
- 1 bunch parsley, stems removed
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
- 2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tsp dried dill, or ¼ oz fresh dill, chopped
- Juice of 2 lemons
- ½ cup olive oil
- 4 (6-oz) skin-on salmon fillets (about 1 ½ lbs, total)
- Lemon slices and/or fresh parsley, for garnish
Method
- Preheat your oven to 475°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy cleanup, then grease the foil with a little bit of olive oil. Slice the Brussels sprouts in half and set them aside in a large mixing bowl.
- In a food processor, blend the garlic, parsley, salt, pepper, dill, lemon juice and olive oil to make an herb rub.
- Place the 4 salmon fillets, skin side down, on the prepared baking sheet. Scoop a heaping spoonful of herb rub and spread it on top of each fillet.
- Add the rest of the rub to the Brussels sprouts and stir to combine. Evenly spread the Brussels sprouts around the fillets.
- Bake on the top rack of the oven for 15 minutes, then turn the oven to broil and broil for another 5 minutes, or until the Brussels sprouts have a nice crispy exterior.
- Serve family style straight out of the baking sheet, or plate the salmon with a side of Brussels sprouts for each person. Garnish with a slice of lemon or some fresh herbs.
