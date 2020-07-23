Parsley and cilantro may look the same and even share similar nutrients and health benefits, but they are definitely distinct when it comes to taste.

“Parsley is known for its mild, peppery, and bitter flavor. It can help to even out the taste of any savory dish with its earthy-yet-clean aroma,” registered dietitian Brenna Wallace, M.S., RDN, LDN, says. “Cilantro has a much more pungent taste—you either love it or hate it,” she says.

Unlike grapefruit or coffee, cilantro is not an acquired taste. In fact, many of those who dislike it are genetically wired that way. “This is because of a genetic variation that causes their olfactory genes to sense the 'soapy-smelling' aldehydes in cilantro,” Wallace explains.