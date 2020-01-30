Researchers analyzed more than 920 people who were around 81 years old without Alzheimer's dementia. The participants filled out a survey on their diets and how often they ate certain foods. To control for dietary factors, they were also asked how often they spend doing physical activity, reading, or playing board games.

Based on the flavonol reported in their diets, participants were divided into five groups. The group who consumed the least amount ate a little more than 5 mg per day, and the group who consumed the most ate about 15.3 mg.

Participants were followed for up to six years, and in that time 220 developed Alzheimer's dementia. The people who consumed the most flavonol were 48% less likely to develop the disease.

These results remained the same regardless of genetic predisposition or other lifestyle factors, proving that diets rich in flavonoids might have a direct effect in reducing Alzheimer's.