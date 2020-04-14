There's something captivating about sitting in a Mexican restaurant when a sizzling fajitas platter moves its way through the dining room. Guests hungrily follow their noses as they turn their heads to see the platter find its way to its chosen eater. I've ordered plenty of those show-stopped platters, and for some reason, I have always found that most times, the show outperforms the flavors on the plate. I want to eat the same flavors that I'm smelling as the dish permeates the room, but that hasn't always been the case.

For this recipe, we're going to focus as much on the seasoning and ingredients as we do on the presentation. We're using hand-shredded oyster mushrooms for this recipe, but feel free to use your favorite mushroom variety to make it extra special. I love serving this dish family style out of the same cast-iron skillet I used to cook it to give that same sizzling effect to wow my family. Hit the skillet with a little lemon just before serving, and you'll be sure to turn heads as you make your way to the table.