Plant Based Chef

Jocelyn Ramirez is a plant-based chef, college professor, yoga instructor, and advocate for healthy food access. She is the chef and founder of Todo Verde, a woman-owned catering company making plant-based cuisine accessible throughout Los Angeles. Ramirez co-founded Across Our Kitchen Tables, an organization that uplifts women of color in food. Her work has been featured by Vice, BuzzFeed, Los Angeles Times and many others. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California.