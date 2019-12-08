The anti-influenza effect of cordyceps6 extract is thought to be driven by increased natural killer cell activity along with other virus-killing cytokines. In addition, cordyceps have been shown to improve lung health7 by decreasing inflammation in both chronic asthma and other lung diseases. It has been shown to improve exercise tolerance8 in athletes when used both acutely and chronically. This may be because they increase blood flow, enhancing oxygen use and acting as an antioxidant. So they are great to use both when sick or just when working out. Because cordyceps is not grown for culinary purposes, you will find them in pills, tinctures, and powders.