Medicinal mushrooms are everywhere these days, from tinctures and pills to coffee and moisturizers. While they are definitely trendy, mushrooms are nothing new; many have been used in ancient medicine for millennia. There are thousands of species of mushrooms, and their purported benefits range from supporting liver and heart health to enhancing energy and more.

One of the most potent effects of many medicinal mushrooms is their strong antiviral and immune-enhancing properties. Several mushrooms, in fact, have been shown to be effective against preventing and treating respiratory viruses like the common cold and even the flu virus, influenza, which is amazing considering viruses are notoriously difficult to prevent and treat due to their ability to easily mutate and highly infectious nature.