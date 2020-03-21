mindbodygreen

Close banner
Integrative Health

What To Know Before Using Elderberry During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Elderberries

Image by Noemi Hauser / Stocksy

March 21, 2020 — 0:05 AM

As cases of the coronavirus surge past a quarter million around the globe, people everywhere are looking for novel and effective ways to support their immune systems. One long-trusted, traditional option for supporting your immune symptom and improving flu and cold symptoms is elderberry syrup.

But as with any medical claim, it's always important to do your research. And it turns out there may be some instances where elderberry could wind up doing more harm than good.

So to get an experts take, we got in touch with Marvin Singh M.D.. He actually loves the stuff, but he did have some important info for anyone curious about the berry and its efficacy.

Here's what it does.

First off, elderberries has indeed been scientifically proven to improve cold and flu symptoms in randomized studies. They've also been found to show a "mild inhibitory effect" during early stages of the flu, but appear to work even better at lessening symptoms once infected. That same study observed also observed elderberries can stop a virus from getting into a body and replicating, as well as boost immune response.

"Elderberry is packed with antioxidants and vitamins, and can make a great addition to any immune boosting regimen," Singh says. But, what about for the coronavirus? The results don't exactly translate.

Article continues below

Looking at the coronavirus.

Due to the way elderberries work in the body, they can end up activating certain immune cells that you don't necessarily want to activate.

Singh explains, "when you are exhibiting symptoms of infection or test positive for coronavirus, you should consider avoiding elderberry, because the immune activating properties of it may cause increased levels of IL-1B and/or IL-18 in infected immune cells. These are inflammatory cytokines that could potentially make the illness more complicated."

"While I love vitamin D as an inflammation modulating agent," he adds, "the same concern exists with vitamin D. Interestingly, there may also be some potential concern with polysaccharide mushroom extracts, Echinacea, and larch arabinogalactan, as well."

So if you've been thinking about downing some elderberry syrup, there you have it; while it does show effectiveness for the flu or common cold, it may not be the one to turn to for the coronavirus. But don't worry, there are plenty of other ways to support your immune system during this outbreak—like these 12 all natural options.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Has WFH Messed With Your Sleep? Here Are 7 Tips To Help You Snooze

Eliza Sullivan
Has WFH Messed With Your Sleep? Here Are 7 Tips To Help You Snooze
Integrative Health

9 Ways A Functional Medicine Doctor Supports His Immune System

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
9 Ways A Functional Medicine Doctor Supports His Immune System
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Dr. Amy Shah
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Mental Health

3 Tips To Deal With Coronavirus-Induced Anxiety, From Ellen Vora, MD

Jason Wachob
3 Tips To Deal With Coronavirus-Induced Anxiety, From Ellen Vora, MD
Parenting

5 Ways To Keep Your Relationship Strong When Parenting Gets Stressful

Whitney Casares, M.D., MPH, FAAP
5 Ways To Keep Your Relationship Strong When Parenting Gets Stressful
Integrative Health

The Mortality Rate Of This Cancer Dropped Sharply & New Study Finds Why

Sarah Regan
The Mortality Rate Of This Cancer Dropped Sharply & New Study Finds Why
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

What To Do When You & Your Partner Don't Agree About The Coronavirus

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
What To Do When You & Your Partner Don't Agree About The Coronavirus
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can: What Can You Do With Cannellini Beans?

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can: What Can You Do With Cannellini Beans?
Sex

Ever Wondered If You Might Be Asexual? Here Are 3 Signs From A Sexologist

Suzannah Weiss
Ever Wondered If You Might Be Asexual? Here Are 3 Signs From A Sexologist
Parenting

Narcissism Can Arise As Early As Three Years Old — Here's How To Not Raise One

Laurie Hollman, Ph.D.
Narcissism Can Arise As Early As Three Years Old — Here's How To Not Raise One
Routines

Get The Best Of Yoga & Barre With This 10-Minute Home Workout

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
Get The Best Of Yoga & Barre With This 10-Minute Home Workout
Love

7 Steps To Stop Being Emotionally Dependent In Your Relationship

Georgina Berbari
7 Steps To Stop Being Emotionally Dependent In Your Relationship
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-to-know-about-elderberry-and-coronavirus

Your article and new folder have been saved!