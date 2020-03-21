As cases of the coronavirus surge past a quarter million around the globe, people everywhere are looking for novel and effective ways to support their immune systems. One long-trusted, traditional option for supporting your immune symptom and improving flu and cold symptoms is elderberry syrup.

But as with any medical claim, it's always important to do your research. And it turns out there may be some instances where elderberry could wind up doing more harm than good.

So to get an experts take, we got in touch with Marvin Singh M.D.. He actually loves the stuff, but he did have some important info for anyone curious about the berry and its efficacy.