Integrative Health
|medically reviewed

Have Dry Eye Disease? Here's Why Personalizing Your Treatment Is So Important

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Author:
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
 Medical reviewer:
Scott Nass, M.D., MPA, FAAFP, AAHIVS
October 22, 2024
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Contributing writer
By Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Contributing writer
Kirsten Nunez is a health and lifestyle journalist based in Beacon, New York. She has a Master of Science in Nutrition from Texas Woman's University and Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from SUNY Oneonta.
Scott Nass, M.D., MPA, FAAFP, AAHIVS
Medical review by
Scott Nass, M.D., MPA, FAAFP, AAHIVS
Board-certified Family Physician
Scott Nass, M.D., MPA, FAAFP, AAHIVS is a family physician and HIV specialist in California. He takes a holistic approach to healthcare, incorporating principles of functional medicine and using food as medicine when working with patients.
close up of woman with blue eyes
Image by Anastasia-Mihaylova-(Shpara) / Stocksy
October 22, 2024

If you work on the computer, live in a windy area, or have seasonal allergies, you probably know what it's like to experience dry eyes. It can be a nuisance but often temporary. However, if your symptoms persist no matter how many times you blink, you might have dry eye disease.

The condition is super common, affecting a whopping 16 million people in the U.S.—but this doesn't mean it should be treated with a one-size-fits-all approach. 

Given its complex nature and wide range of symptoms, dry eye disease calls for a treatment plan that's tailored to your specific needs. Read on to learn more.

Understanding dry eye disease

Dry eye disease, or dry eye syndrome, is a condition where your tears don't lubricate your eyes like they're supposed to. This can occur because your eyes don't produce enough tears—or, if they do, the tears are poor quality or dry up too fast. Over time, this can lead to inflammation and irritation in the eye.

Here's a brief breakdown of the condition: 

  • Causes: "Dry eye disease is a multifactorial condition, meaning it can be caused by many things," says Jacqueline Hartono, O.D., optometrist at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital. Possible causes include aging, hormonal changes, chronic conditions, autoimmune disease, certain medications, environmental triggers, and lifestyle habits, according to the National Institutes of Health1.
  • Symptoms: Since dry eye disease is a multifactorial condition, it can cause different symptoms in each person, explains Hartono. These symptoms can vary widely, ranging from mild irritation and redness to severe discomfort and in some cases, vision issues. Because of this variability, treatment needs to be personalized to each person.
  • Diagnosis: An accurate diagnosis is key to creating an effective treatment plan and, ultimately, finding relief. Your optometrist or ophthalmologist will use a variety of tests to check the quality and quantity of your tears. They'll also examine the surface of your eye and look for signs of inflammation.

Why individualized treatment is essential

ICYMI above, there are a lot of things that can cause dry eye disease. Hence, if you've been diagnosed with the condition, it's important to work with your provider for a personalized treatment plan. 

Here's why individualizing treatment is the way to go:

Targeted treatment

As Hartono notes, a personalized treatment allows your eye doctor to figure out what works—and doesn't work—for your eyes. It will also cater to your underlying causes of dry eye, helping manage your symptoms more effectively. Not only will this help prevent future issues (and possible eye damage!), but it will ensure better outcomes too.

Enhanced comfort

Whether you're experiencing redness, burning, or all of the above, the symptoms of dry eye disease can be super uncomfortable. But with a customized plan in place, you'll be able to focus on the causes that are specific to you, paving the way for greater comfort and improved quality of life.

Improved compliance

It's easier to follow your doctor's orders when the treatment plan is tailored to your unique needs, habits, and lifestyle. And since such treatments are more likely to provide relief, you'll feel more motivated to stick to the prescribed regimen. It's a win-win situation.

Long-term success

Often, dry eye treatment involves long-term management, especially if your symptoms are tied to chronic or progressive factors like autoimmune disease or age. A personalized treatment allows for adjustments over time, especially as your condition and response to medications evolve.

Components of an individualized treatment plan

So, what does a customized treatment plan for dry eye consist of, exactly? The deets depend on your situation, but generally, it will include the following aspects:

  • Comprehensive evaluation: A thorough eye exam is the first step to diagnosing and treating dry eye. Using a variety of tools and tests, your eye care provider will examine your eyes to assess your tear production, tear quality, and eyelid health.
  • Partnering with other providers: Remember, "systemic conditions can exacerbate dry eye disease," says Hartono. Thus, if you have an underlying disease that contributes to dry eye, your eye care provider might work with other specialists to design a thorough treatment plan.
  • Education: To help you better understand dry eye disease, your doctor might provide pamphlets explaining the condition and treatments. This way, you'll be able to make more informed decisions and choose the best course of treatment for you. And if you have any questions, don't hesitate to ask your doc.
  • Customized medication: Depending on the causes behind your symptoms, your eye doctor might recommend over-the-counter medication, prescription medication, or both. Examples include artificial tears, anti-inflammatory drugs, medications that promote healthier tear production, and those that help stop tear evaporation from occurring in the first place.
  • Lifestyle modifications: If you're prone to certain habits that worsen dry eye, like frequently looking at screens or using contact lenses, your eye doctor may offer tips for adjusting these habits. For example, they might suggest increasing hydration, practicing lid hygiene, taking regular breaks from screen time, or making dietary changes for overall eye health.
  • Environmental adjustments: While you can't completely prevent environmental triggers, it's possible to minimize your exposure. Strategies include wearing protective eyewear on windy days, using a humidifier when the air is dry, or limiting your time in air-conditioned rooms. 
  • Advanced therapies: "Most providers will start by recommending basic treatments," such as over-the-counter eye drops, according to Hartono. But if they don't relieve your symptoms, your doc might suggest prescription medication, followed by punctal plugs. For more severe cases, more advanced options like meibomian gland expression or intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy might be considered, depending on your situation.

Conclusion

If you've been diagnosed with dry eye disease, work with your eye doctor to customize a treatment plan. They'll be able to recommend therapies that suit your specific needs, symptoms, and existing health conditions. Plus, your provider can help adjust your plan as necessary, especially as you get older or your symptoms evolve. By working together, you'll be well on your way to managing dry eyes and finding relief.

More On This Topic

