Instead of focusing on simply hydrating more, it might be worth hydrating smarter.

Cohen will sometimes have her patients drink less water overall, but with added factors that make the water they do drink more hydrating. “I have them give up a glass or two a day and instead add minerals. They say they feel better and are better satiated and quenched," she explains.

You can make your water more hydrating in a couple of ways. The first is to “add a pinch of sea salt or pink Himalayan salt, which has electrolytes6 and the full spectrum of minerals in it," says Cohen. “This makes it more hydrating from a cellular level,” she continues.

That said, she would only recommend doing this once a day. “Not every glass of water needs to have salt in it,” she adds.

The other option is to add an electrolyte mix to your water. Here are a few of mindbodygreen's favorites for staying hydrated.