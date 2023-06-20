Coconut water is the clear liquid that’s found when you crack open a coconut. Fresh coconut water is commonly consumed in many tropical countries where coconut palms grow, including Indonesia and the Philippines. However, packaged varieties are now also widely available around the world.

To make coconut water, fresh green coconuts are harvested and drained. The liquid is often also pasteurized, which helps kill off any bacteria and extend its shelf-life. Note that coconut water is different from other coconut products like coconut milk, which has a thicker, creamier consistency, and coconut oil, a cooking oil made by pressing fresh or dried coconut meat.

Besides serving as a refreshing alternative to plain water, coconut water is also rich in electrolytes like potassium1 . For this reason, it’s often used to help rehydrate, especially after exercising or anytime you’re feeling under the weather.