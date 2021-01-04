10 Reasons Why You Should Drink More Water

At the airport gate, on my way back to the U.S. (from Africa), the second security check confiscated the 3 liters of water I had just purchased in the main terminal. I cried. Literally, I cried. Clearly, the security agent didn’t understand exactly how much water I consume on a 17 hour flight (about 6 liters actually!).

Water has always been my drink of choice. It just makes me feel good. I tell my clients to drink water if they have a craving, a headache, are constipated, hungry, etc. Water is so beneficial, so easy, so free yet so easily overlooked.

It’s really a no brainer (actually your brain is at least 80% water!). Your body overall is about 60% water, the majority of your blood and every cell in your body is composed of water. Therefore, you need water to function properly.

I personally don’t get headaches and don’t own over-the-counter NSAIDS or analgesic medications. I believe it’s because I drink enough water. I’ve often been complimented on my clear, youthful skin. Again, I thank my hydration. That's just me. Of course, other factors can contribute to headaches and skin problems.

As with most things, the amount of water each person needs is very individual, but if your pee isn’t a light yellow color or you struggle with any of the issues I mentioned above, you might not be getting enough H 2 O.

How much is enough? Always listen to what your body needs. but the National Academy of Medicine recommends science-based daily total water intake amounts. Since 20% of that total comes from food, here’s the 80% we need from fluids (1 cup = 8 ounces):