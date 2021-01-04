10 Reasons Why You Should Drink More Water: Hydrate For Health
At the airport gate, on my way back to the U.S. (from Africa), the second security check confiscated the 3 liters of water I had just purchased in the main terminal. I cried. Literally, I cried. Clearly, the security agent didn’t understand exactly how much water I consume on a 17 hour flight (about 6 liters actually!).
Water has always been my drink of choice. It just makes me feel good. I tell my clients to drink water if they have a craving, a headache, are constipated, hungry, etc. Water is so beneficial, so easy, so free yet so easily overlooked.
It’s really a no brainer (actually your brain is at least 80% water!). Your body overall is about 60% water, the majority of your blood and every cell in your body is composed of water. Therefore, you need water to function properly.
I personally don’t get headaches and don’t own over-the-counter NSAIDS or analgesic medications. I believe it’s because I drink enough water. I’ve often been complimented on my clear, youthful skin. Again, I thank my hydration. That's just me. Of course, other factors can contribute to headaches and skin problems.
As with most things, the amount of water each person needs is very individual, but if your pee isn’t a light yellow color or you struggle with any of the issues I mentioned above, you might not be getting enough H2O.
How much is enough? Always listen to what your body needs. but the National Academy of Medicine recommends science-based daily total water intake amounts. Since 20% of that total comes from food, here’s the 80% we need from fluids (1 cup = 8 ounces):
- Women: 9 cups
- Men: 12.5 cups
- Pregnant women: 10 cups
- Breastfeeding women: 13 cups
If you don’t care much for the taste of water, then you can add a squirt of lemon, a squeeze of lime, a few sprigs of fresh mint or a cucumber or orange slice. You can even be so bold as to add a few berries or watermelon. What ever gets you to drink it up.
And while water is my favorite fluid choice, interestingly other fluids with health benefits (e.g., coffee, tea) also count toward your fluid intake. Speaking of benefits, the reasons to hydrate are numerous, but I’ve narrowed down the top 10. Cheers to your good health!
Top 10 Benefits of Drinking Water: Hydration for Health
1. Body Water Balance
Homeostasis of water content in the body is dependent on water gains and losses. Normal daily water losses occur through breathing, sweating, and urination. These losses are also a natural detox method to flush out toxins. Finally, through this delicate body water balance (which requires adequate, daily hydration), the body is able to maintain and optimize temperature control (i.e., thermoregulation).
2. Immune System Function
Getting enough water may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of immunity. It should. Higher water losses can occur when we are sick (e.g., diarrhea) fighting a bug, so pay close attention to fluids when you're under the weather.
Hydration is involved in lubrication of mucous membrane barriers in our mouth and nose (our first defense against most pathogens), lymphatic draining, clearance of cellular waste, and transporting nutrients (I see you, vitamin D), antibodies, and much more. And 2020 research indicates that less-than-optimal hydration may even be a risk factor for COVID-19 severity and death.
3. Weight Loss
H20 = zero calories. So, there’s that. Also, drinking more water, swapping out calorie-laden beverages with water, and drinking water before a meal are all good strategies, and the research says they can achieve weight loss. Water intake has also been shown to increase energy expenditure and fat oxidation, especially in situations of obesity.
4. Kidney Love
Higher fluid intake reduces the risk of getting kidney stones and also helps them recur less if you've had them already. And although more research is needed, some studies indicate that higher fluid intake is effective in preventing urinary tract infections (UTI).
5. Skin Hydration
The most economical anti-aging strategy there is, water intake is linked to better skin hydration and less dryness, both key factors in beautiful, youthful-looking skin.
6. Digestive Regularity
There's a reason it's called a “bowel movement,” because the bowels should be moving. For some people, that's not always the case. Inadequate water intake is associated with greater constipation, so hydration might be an easy answer to digestive woes.
7. Help With Headaches
Not getting enough fluids is thought to contribute to headache etiology. In a clinical trial where patients with headaches drank more water (1.5 liters more, which equals 6.3 cups), they experienced improvements in their symptoms.
8. Physical Performance
Inadequate water intake and repletion of losses during exercise (through sweating, for example) will mean worse performance. Failure to hydrate (and repletion of electrolytes is key here, too) can translate into less blood flow to muscles, reduced cardiac output, less endurance, and more fatigue.
9. Mood and Brain Function
Research demonstrates that dehydration has a negative brain impact, specifically on our mood, cognitive alertness, and fatigue.
10. Eye Health
Our eyes have a high water content, and dehydration is associated with eye conditions like dry eye, cataracts, and retinal vascular disease. If that’s not motivation to drink up, I don’t know what is.
Bottom Line, Drink Up!
Water is a critical, daily lifestyle choice that supports the health and function of every cell in our body. In addition to the 10 health benefits above, water is also involved in the metabolism of the foods we consume, the transport of various compounds across cellular membranes, the balance of many different cellular activities, and circulatory functions.
We are literally made up of water. Being mindful and intentional about hydration is one of the easiest strategies to improve your health and well-being. Oh, and I almost forgot: Water is free. Even if you choose bottled/filtered water, it’s still cheaper than that high sugar and fat-filled latte!
Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.