Your Pee Can Be One Of These 8 Colors: Here's What Each Means About Your Health

If you thought clear urine was a sign of good health, you're not alone. A lot of people think the more water, the better—but that's not necessarily true.

What it means: Clear pee is one of the first indicators of overhydration. The body is attempting to get rid of the excess water you've ingested, urologist Vannita Simma-Chiang, M.D., tells mbg.

What to do: Stop drinking until you're thirsty again and pee returns to a normal, light yellow.