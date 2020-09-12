If you've been spending most of your days at home over the last six months, you've had a lot of extra time to consider life's big questions. One of which that may be on your brain: are you peeing too often or not peeing often enough? (Don't pretend you haven't considered this.)

If you're rushing to the bathroom several times within an hour, it may be a sign of an underlying medical condition. On the other hand, if you find yourself passing hours without having to go, that could be signaling another type of issue altogether. The good news? Whatever type of bathroom-goer category you fall into, it's possible to train your bladder and improve any unwanted habits.