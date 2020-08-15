How Coffee Protects The Brain & Supports Memory, From A Psychiatrist

In 2017, Boukje van Gelder and her colleagues reported on 676 elderly men they had studied over 10 years to see if coffee protected them from cognitive decline. They found men who drank coffee had less cognitive decline than those who didn’t.

The greatest effect was seen in those who drank three cups of coffee a day. Those who drank more or less saw less dramatic effects.

In another 2009 study, Marjo Eskelinen and her colleagues reported on a group of people they had followed over 21 years to see if coffee helped cognition. They found coffee drinkers at midlife had a lower risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease later in life, compared with those who drank no coffee or up to two cups per day. The lowest risk of dementia was found in people who drank three to five cups of coffee per day.